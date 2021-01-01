पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समारोह:जायन्ट्स ग्रुप ऑफ गढ़वा आस्था ने सैनिकों व शहीदों के परिजनों को किया सम्मानित

गढ़वा2 घंटे पहले
  • गणतंत्र दिवस की पूर्व संध्या पर तिरंगा नमन कार्यक्रम में सभी को शॉल ओढ़ाकर दिया गया सम्मान

जायंट्स ग्रुप ऑफ गढ़वा आस्था के तत्वावधान में गणतंत्र दिवस की पूर्व संध्या के अवसर पर तिरंगा नमन कार्यक्रम समारोह का आयोजन ज्ञान निकेतन कॉन्वेंट स्कूल गढ़वा में किया गया। इसमें देश के रियल हीरो वीर जवानों, सैनिकों, पूर्व फौजियों व शहीद सैनिकों के परिवारों को सम्मानित किया गया। इस दौरान वीर नारी सम्मान से सम्मानित संकलिया कुंवर( जिनके पति शहीद सैनिक रामप्रीत ठाकुर जो कि 1971 के युद्ध में शामिल थे), नायक बृजमोहन ठाकुर, सिपाही अजय कुमार तिवारी ,एएसआई श्याम चरण चौबे, जितेंद्र मिश्रा, एसआई अभिमन्यु चौबे ,गोपाल दुबे, रिटायर्ड कैप्टन राम राज पांडेय सहित 8 लोगों को सम्मानित किया गया।

इस कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत सभी सेवानिवृत्त सैनिकों ने दीप प्रज्जवलित कर किया। कार्यक्रम में सभी सेवानिवृत्त सैनिकों ने मंच से संबोधित किया। जायन्ट्स ग्रुप ऑफ़ गढ़वा आस्था के अध्यक्ष सह दंत चिकित्सक डॉ अशोक कुमार सोनी व पूर्व अध्यक्ष डॉक्टर आशीष गुप्ता ने संयुक्त रुप से मंच का संचालन किया। इस अवसर पर जायन्ट्स ग्रुप ऑफ गढ़वा के अध्यक्ष मनोज केसरी(रूपा गंजी ),लायंस क्लब ऑफ गढ़वा सिटी के अध्यक्ष लायन दयाशंकर गुप्ता, जायन्ट्स ग्रुप ऑफ गढ़वा आस्था के अध्यक्ष डॉक्टर अशोक कुमार सोनी, समाजसेवी सह आरके पब्लिक स्कूल के डायरेक्टर अलखनाथ पांडेय ने सभी सेवानिवृत्त सैनिकों उनके परिवारों व उपस्थित सभी लोगों को संबोधित किया । इस कार्यक्रम के तहत सभी सैनिकों को फूलमाला पहना कर स्वागत किया गया। तत्पश्चात जायन्ट्स का एक बैच लगाकर उनको शॉल ओढ़ाकर, सर्टिफिकेट व तिरंगा झंडा प्रदान किया गया। इसके बाद वहां उपस्थित सभी लोगो को तिरंगा झंडा दिया गया। इसके अलावे राष्ट्रगान गाकर तिरंगा नमन कार्यक्रम मनाया गया। इस अवसर पर जायन्ट्स ग्रुप ऑफ गढ़वा के पूर्व अध्यक्ष मदन प्रसाद केसरी, नंद कुमार गुप्ता , विनोद कमलापुरी, मनोज केसरी ,अशोक विश्वकर्मा , पिंटू गुप्ता, लायंस क्लब आफ गढ़वा सिटी के पूर्व अध्यक्ष विजय कुमार सिन्हा, लायन रीजन चेयरपर्सन राजमणि प्रसाद, विनोद कमलापुरी समेत अन्य थे।

