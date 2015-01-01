पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घटना:युवती ने आत्महत्या का प्रयास किया, घायल

गढ़वाएक घंटा पहले
  • घटना के संबंध में परिजनों ने बताया कि कुछ बात को लेकर घर में फटकार पड़ी थी

रंका थाना क्षेत्र के खरडीहा गांव निवासी सीताराम की पुत्री रेखा कुमारी 12 वर्ष कीटनाशक दवा खाकर आत्महत्या करने का प्रयास की। उसका इलाज सदर अस्पताल में किया जा रहा है।

घटना के संबंध में परिजनों ने बताया कि कुछ बात को लेकर घर में फटकार पड़ी थी। उसी बात पर उग्र होकर युवती ने कीटनाशक दवा खा ली। घटना के बाद परिजनों के द्वारा उसे तत्काल इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल लाया गया। चिकित्सकों के अनुसार उसकी स्थिति अब खतरे से बाहर बताया गया है।

