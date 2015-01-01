पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कामयाबी:किसानाें काे नई राह दिखा रहे हृदय नाथ, जैविक खाद से खेतों में बढ़ी केंचुओं की संख्या, जीवामृत प्रति एकड़ 200 लीटर पानी के साथ खेत में दिया

बंशीधर नगर43 मिनट पहले
  • उसके बाद हर 20 दिन पर ताजा गोबर, गोमूत्र, गुड़ एवं बेसन से तैयार जीवामृत प्रति एकड़ 200 लीटर पानी के साथ खेत में दिया

शिक्षक कभी सेवानिवृत्त नहीं होते इस वाक्य को चरितार्थ कर रहे हैं सेवानिवृत्त प्रधानाध्यापक हृदय नाथ चौबे। पहले बच्चों को अक्षर ज्ञान देते थे अब किसानों को नई राह दिखा रहे हैं। व्यापक पैमाने पर जैविक खेती का सफल प्रयोग कर श्री चौबे पूरे जिले के लिए मिसाल बन गये हैं। उन्होंने 5 एकड़ में जहर मुक्त जैविक खेती प्रारंभ किया हैं। 70 वर्ष की अवस्था में भी उनका ज्यादा से ज्यादा समय खेती एवं गौ पालन में व्यतीत होता हैं। उनका उद्देश्य है की अधिक से अधिक लोग जहर मुक्त जैविक खेती कर समाज को शुद्व अन्न मुहैया कराए ताकि स्वस्थ समाज एवं प्रदुषण मुक्त वातावरण का निर्माण हो सके। उन्होंने गौ पालन को जहर मुक्त जैविक खेती का प्रमुख आधार बताया है। उन्होंने कहा है की यदि जैविक खेती करना है तो गौ पालन केवल दूध के लिए नहीं बल्कि गोमूत्र एवं गोबर के लिए भी करना होगा।

रासायनिक खाद एवं कीटनाशक के अंधाधुंध प्रयोग से खराब हो चुकी भूमि एवं लोगों की दिन प्रतिदिन बिगड़ते सेहत को बचाना है तो सभी किसानों को पूर्व की पारम्परिक जैविक खेती की ओर कदम बढ़ाना होगा। इस गम्भीर संकट को देखते हुये श्री बंशीधर नगर प्रखंड के पाल्हे कला निवासी एवं सेवानिवृत्त प्रधानाध्यापक ह्रदय नाथ चौबे ने जैविक खेती की ओर कदम बढ़ा दिया है। उन्होंने भैंसबेढ़वा गांव में अपने 5 एकड़ खेत में धान का जैविक खेती प्रारम्भ किया है। उन्होंने स्वयं के प्रयोग से विभिन्न जैविक खाद एवं जैविक कीटनाशक का निर्माण किया जिसका परिणाम रासायनिक खाद की तुलना में काफी बेहतर देखने को मिल रहा है। इस वर्ष उन्होंने पूर्व की तुलना में महज 30 प्रतिशत रासायनिक खाद का प्रयोग किया एवं रासायनिक कीटनाशक का एक बूंद भी अपने खेत में प्रयोग नहीं किया है। उसके बावजूद भी धान की फसल अन्य वर्षों की अपेक्षा काफी बेहतर है।

न्होंने सर्वप्रथम धान की रोपाई से पूर्व पूरे खेत में 20 ट्रैक्टर कम्पोस्ट खाद डलवाया। उसके बाद धान का बिचड़ा तैयार किया। धान के बिचड़े में किसी प्रकार का रासायनिक खाद का प्रयोग नहीं किया। रोपाई के समय उन्होंने हर वर्ष जितना रासायनिक खाद का प्रयोग होता था उसका 30 प्रतिशत खाद का प्रयोग किया। उसके बाद हर 20 दिन पर ताजा गोबर, गोमूत्र, गुड़ एवं बेसन से तैयार जीवामृत प्रति एकड़ 200 लीटर पानी के साथ खेत में दिया। किट एवं बीमारियों से बचाव के लिए विभिन्न पत्तियों, गोमूत्र, नीम की फली से तैयार जैविक कीटनाशक का तीन बार छिड़काव किया एवं विभिन्न प्रकार के दाल के बेसन, विभिन्न प्रकार के खली एवं बेस्टडीकम्पोजर में तैयार सूक्ष्म पोषक तत्व का तीन बार छिड़काव किया। जिसका परिणाम रहा की फसल का भरपूर वृद्धि हुआ एवं किट, बीमारियों से भी फसल पूरी तरह से सुरक्षित हैं। जैविक खाद का परिणाम इतना शानदार है की धान की फसल में करीब 14 इंच की बालियां निकल रही है। श्री चौबे ने जैविक तरीके से थोड़े मात्रा में मिर्च, ओल, भिंडी, कंदा एवं नेनुआ का उत्पादन किया था जिसका परिणाम काफी अच्छा रहा। जैविक तरीके से उपजाई गई फसल की गुणवत्ता भी काफी बेहतर होती है।

क्या कहते हैं किसान

किसान ह्रदय नाथ चौबे ने कहा की स्वस्थ शरीर एवं निरोगी काया के लिए जितना महत्वपूर्ण योग एवं शारीरिक व्यायाम है। उससे कही अधिक महत्वपूर्ण शुद्ध भोजन का उपलब्ध होना है। उन्होंने कहा की अधिक अन्न उत्पादन की होड़ में रासायनिक खाद एवं कीटनाशक का अंधाधुंध प्रयोग हुआ की भूमि एवं अन्न दोनों जहरीले हो गये। उन्होंने कहा की हर वर्ष रासायनिक खाद का प्रयोग बढ़ते गया और उपज लगातार घटने लगी। इसी लिए हमने जैविक एवं जहरमुक्त खेती करने का निर्णय लिया। उन्होंने कहा की जैविक खेती में थोड़ा मेहनत जरूर है लेकिन लागत खर्च काफी कम हो जाता है। जहां तक उपज की बात है तो जिस प्रकार मेरा धान का फसल दिख रहा है उससे उम्मीद हैं की इस वर्ष उत्पादन अन्य वर्षों की अपेक्षा ज्यादा होगा। उन्होंने कहा की जैविक खेती का प्रमुख आधार गाय है इसलिए जैविक खेती करने जा रहे है तो गाय जरूर रखें। उन्होंने कहा की जैविक उत्पादों का यहां बाजार तो नहीं है लेकिन अपना एवं मिट्टी का स्वास्थ्य ठीक करना है तो एक न एक दिन सभी किसानों को जैविक खेती की ओर कदम बढ़ाना होगा। उन्होंने कहा की अगले वर्ष एक प्रतिशत भी रासायनिक खाद का प्रयोग नहीं करूंगा। तीन वर्षों में मेरा पूरा खेत रसायन मुक्त हो जाएगा।

जल्द खराब नही होते जैव उत्पाद

श्री चौबे ने कहा जैविक तरीके से उपजाएं गये सब्जी एवं फसल जल्द खराब नही होते है और उसके स्वाद में भी अंतर देखने को मिला। उन्होंने कहा की मेरा मिर्च, नेनुआ, बैंगन एवं भिंडी तोड़ने के बाद एक सप्ताह तक खराब नही होता है और स्वाद भी काफी अच्छा होता है। उन्होंने कहा की जैविक खेती किसानों के लिए नया नही है जो भी किसान जैविक खेती करना चाहते है हमारे खेत पर आकर प्रत्यक्ष रूप से जानकारी प्राप्त कर सकते है। उन्होंने सभी किसानों से जैविक खेती की ओर कदम बढ़ाने का अपील किया। उन्होंने कहा की यदि अधिक से अधिक किसान जैविक खेती करने लगे तो जैविक उत्पाद का मार्केट भी बनेगा और उपज का बेहतर मूल्य भी प्राप्त होगा।

