आगजनी:आग लगने से झोपड़ी जली

विशुनपुराएक घंटा पहले
  • स्थानीय ग्रामीणों की मदद से आग पर काबू पाया गया

विशुनपुरा थाना क्षेत्र के मझिगांवा गाँव में सोमवार की शाम सात बजे राजेश ठाकुर के झोपड़ी में आग लगने से झोपड़ी जल कर राख हो गई। प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार राजेश ठाकुर का पूरा परिवार झोपड़ी में रहते था। आग लगने से झोपड़ी में रखे टेलीविजन, स्टेप्लाइजर, मोबाइल, बक्सा, अटैची, वस्त्र व खाद्य सामग्री पूरी तरह आग से जल कर राख हो गए।

स्थानीय ग्रामीणों की मदद से आग पर काबू पाया गया। आग लगने के समय राजेश ठाकुर घर पर नहीं थे। वे बाहर कमाने गए थे। राजेश ठाकुर की पत्नी सुनीता देवी ने बताया कि उनका झोपड़ी ही आशियाना था। जो आग से जल कर राख हो गया। अब वे तथा उनके बच्चे कहां रहेंगे।

