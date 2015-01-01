पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्राथमिकी दर्ज:छापेमारी में अवैध बालू लदा ट्रैक्टर जब्त चालक गिरफ्तार, थाने में प्राथमिकी दर्ज

गढ़वाएक घंटा पहले
  • दैनिक भास्कर में खबर प्रकाशित होने के बाद माइनिंग विभाग/ प्रशासन हरकत में आया

सदर प्रखंड अंतर्गत कोयल नदी बालू घाट से बालू कारोबारी धड़ल्ले से कर रहे हैं। अवैध बालू का व्यापार शीर्षक से दैनिक भास्कर में खबर प्रकाशित होने के बाद माइनिंग विभाग/ प्रशासन हरकत में आ गया है। जिला खनन पदाधिकारी योगेन्द्र बड़ाईक के नेतृत्व में पुलिस एवं प्रशासन की टीम ने मंगलवार की शाम सदर प्रखंड के कोयल नदी के तटीय गांव/इलाके में सघन छापेमारी की। छापेमारी के क्रम में तिलदाग-बेलचंपा सड़क पर डुमरिया गांव के पास अवैध बालू लदे ट्रैक्टर को पकड़ा गया है। जेएच-14 ए 5823 गाड़ी नंबर से रजिस्टर्ड अवैध बालु लदे उक्त ट्रैक्टर में करीब 90 घनफूट बालू लोड था, जिसका चालक के पास कोई परिवहन चालान नहीं था। ऐसे में जिला खनन पदाधिकारी ने अवैध बालू लदे उक्त ट्रैक्टर को जब्त कर प्राथमिकी हेतु गढ़वा थाना को सुपुर्द कर दिया है। जहां ट्रैक्टर एवं ट्रैक्टर चालक के विरूद्ध जिला खनन पदाधिकारी के आवेदन पर गढ़वा थाने में प्राथमिकी दर्ज की गई है। जबकि चालक को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया गया है। अवैध बालू लदे उक्त ट्रैक्टर मेढ़ना खुर्द गांव का बताया जाता है। जबकि चालक का नाम अजय पासवान और वह भी मेढ़ना खुर्द का निवासी बताया जाता है।

यहां बताते चलें कि दैनिक भास्कर में गत 8 नवंबर के अंक में सदर प्रखंड के लापो गांव स्थित कोयल नदी बालू घाट से बालू का अवैध उत्खनन होने के साथ साथ बालू का अवैध उत्खनन की यही स्थिति कमोबेश सदर प्रखंड के कोयल तटीय हर गांव स्थित बालु घाटों पर होने की खबर प्रमुखता से प्रकाशित की गई थी।बालू कारोबारियों द्वारा कोयल नदी से बालू का उठाव और आवश्यकतानुसार जगह-जगह पर भंडारण कर गढ़वा सहित आसपास के गावों में अधिक दामों पर बेचा जा रहा है। जिससे माफियाओं की चांदी कट रही है। वहीं सरकार को लाखों रुपये राजस्व का नुकसान हो रहा है। इसकी जानकारी देते हुए जिला खनन पदाधिकारी योगेंद्र बड़ाईक ने बताया कि बालू माफियाओं के द्वारा कोयल नदी के तटीय गावों स्थित बालू घाटों से अवैध बालू का उठाव करने एवं गढ़वा शहर और आस पास के क्षेत्रों/गांवों में बेचने की सूचना मिल रही थी। जिसके आलोक में मंगलवार की शाम गढ़वा परि० पुलिस अवर निरीक्षक सुमंत कुमार राय एवं सशस्त्र बल के सहयोग व जिला खनन पदाधिकारी के नेतृत्व में संयुक्त रूप से बालू माफिया तथा उसके ट्रैक्टर पकड़ने के लिये कोयल तटीय इलाके/गांव में सघन छापेमारी की गई

जिला खनन अधिकारी ने कहा कि पूछताछ के क्रम में ट्रैक्टर चालक द्वारा बताया गया कि वह लापो गांव के कोयल नदी से अवैध रूप से बालू ढोकर गढ़वा ले जा रहा है। उन्होंने कहा कि पूछताछ एवं जांच में यह भी पता चला कि कोयल तटीय प्रतापपुर, कुंडी, कामता आदि गांव स्थित कोयल नदी बालू घाटों से भी बालू का अवैध उठाव चोरी-छुपे हो रहा है। ऐसे में उन्होंने उपरोक्त अवैध खनन क्षेत्रों का भी जांच कर अवैध कर्ता के विरुद्ध आवश्यक कानूनी कार्रवाई करने का जिक्र भी प्राथमिकी हेतु थाना को दिए आवेदन में किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि बालू माफियाओं को पकड़ने के लिये आगे भी इस तरह की कार्रवाई की जायेगी। जब तक कि बालू माफियाओं पर पूरी तरह से अंकुश नहीं लग जाता है। उन्होंने बताया कि सदर प्रखंड अंतर्गत सिर्फ बेलचंपा गांव स्थित कोयल नदी घाट का बंदोबस्त हुआ है। इसके अलावे सदर प्रखंड के कोयल तटीय किसी भी गांव स्थित कोयल नदी बालू घाट से बालू का उठाव होता है वह पूर्णतः अवैध है।

