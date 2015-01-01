पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्यक्रम:आईएमए ने आयुर्वेद चिकित्सकों को सर्जरी कानूनी अभ्यास की अनुमति के खिलाफ किया कार्य बहिष्कार, सभी अस्पतालाें में ओपीडी बाधित रही

गढ़वा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन गढ़वा के तत्वावधान में किया गया कार्यक्रम, कहा- सामान्य लोगों के जीवन से किया जा रहा है खिलवाड़, ये गलत है

इंडियन मेडिकल एसोसिएशन गढ़वा के तत्वावधान में आयुर्वेद चिकित्सकों को सर्जरी कानूनी अभ्यास की अनुमति के खिलाफ कार्य बहिष्कार किए जाने के कारण अस्पताल में ओपीडी कार्य बाधित रहा। जबकि आकस्मिक सेवाएं पूर्व की तरह जारी रहा। इस अवसर पर एसोसिएशन के सचिव डॉ कुमार निशांत सिंह ने कहा कि वे लोग किसी भी पद्धति के विरोध में नहीं है। वहीं यह किसी को भी नीचा दिखाने का प्रयास बिल्कुल नहीं है। परंतु सभी पद्धतियों को मिलाने की वजह से जो दुविधा व असमंजस की स्थिति समाज में होगी। उसके लिए, जनता को जागरूक करने के उद्देश्य से बहिष्कार कार्य किया गया है।

उन्होंने कहा कि केंद्रीय भारतीय चिकित्सा परिषद की अधिसूचना व नीति आयोग द्वारा चार समितियों के गठन से केवल मिक्सोपैथी को बढ़ावा मिलेगा। उन्होंने कहा कि अभी एलोपैथी अर्थात् आधुनिक शिक्षा प्रणाली चिकित्सा से सर्जरी होती है। जिसके चिकित्सकों का प्रारंभिक चयन एक अखिल भारतीय योग्यता परीक्षा, (जोकि काफी कठिन होती है) के द्वारा होता है। इसके बाद एमबीबीएस में एडमिशन मिलता है। एमबीबीएस कर चुके डॉक्टर भी सभी तरह के सर्जरी के लिए योग्य नहीं माने जाते हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें