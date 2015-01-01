पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:धान क्रय रजिस्ट्रेशन में गड़बड़ी मामले में राजस्व कर्मियों पर गिर सकती है गाज, सीओ ने की कार्रवाई की अनुशंसा

बंशीधर नगर3 घंटे पहले
  • बंसीधर नगर थाना में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराकर कार्रवाई की अनुशंसा की थी

बंशीधर नगर में धान क्रय के लिये फर्जी तरीके से किए गए निबंधन के मामले में कार्रवाई तेज हो गई है। सीओ अरुणिमा एक्का ने धान क्रय के लिये फर्जी तरीके से निबंधन किये जाने के मामले में श्री बंशीधर नगर अंचल के चार राजस्व कर्मचारियों ज्वाकिम खाखा, विनोद कुमार सिंह, जुगेश कुमार दास एवं रितेश कुमार सिन्हा के विरुद्ध प्रपत्र क गठित करने की अनुशंसा की है। उन्होंने बंशीधर नगर के एसडीओ जय वर्द्धन कुमार को पत्र लिखकर कर चारो कर्मचारियों के विरुद्ध साक्ष्य के साथ प्रतिवेदन देकर कार्रवाई करने का अनुरोध किया है।

बताते चलें कि सीओ ने अंचल कार्यालय के चार राजस्व कर्मचारियों ज्वाकिम खाखा, विनोद कुमार सिंह, जुगेश कुमार दास एवं रितेश कुमार सिन्हा से श्री बंशीधर नगर, चेचरिया, अहिरपुरवा, पुरैनी, पूर्णानगर, पिंडरिया गांव के 23 लोगों का धान क्रय केंद्र का निबंधन करने के लिये वास्तविक रकबा से अधिक रकबा किये जाने के मामले में स्पष्टीकरण पूछा था। कर्मचारियों के द्वारा संतोष जनक जवाब नहीं दिये जाने के कारण कार्य में लापरवाही और दोषी मानते हुये कार्रवाई के लिये एसडीओ को प्रतिवेदन भेजा है। उल्लेखनीय है कि बंशीधर नगर के तत्कालीन एसडीओ कमलेश्वर नारायण ने धान क्रय में गड़बड़ी के मामले में उपायुक्त को भेजे जांच प्रतिवेदन में धान क्रय के मामले में 23 लोगों के निबंधन में गलत तरीके से रकबा बढ़ाकर विशेष लाभ पहुंचाने के मामले पर गोदाम प्रभारी और पीओ को दोषी मानते हुये बंसीधर नगर थाना में प्राथमिकी दर्ज कराकर कार्रवाई की अनुशंसा की थी।

