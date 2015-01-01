पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अल्पसंख्यक बच्चों के हक में सेंधमारी:गढ़वा में घोटाले के बाद सभी 39 स्कूलों की जांच शुरू, कमेटी बनी

डंडई (गढ़वा)एक घंटा पहले
सरकार की सख्ती के बीच गढ़वा में अल्पसंख्यक छात्रों के नाम पर 50 लाख रुपए के छात्रवृत्ति घोटाले ने पूरे सिस्टम को हिलाकर रख दिया है। कल्याण विभाग के आदेश के बाद गढ़वा के वैसे सभी 39 सरकारी और निबंधित निजी स्कूलों की जांच शुरू कर दी है, जहां अल्पसंख्यक बच्चे पढ़ाई कर रहे हैं। इन 39 स्कूलों में 4189 अल्पसंख्यक छात्र-छात्राएं पढ़ते हैं।

जिला कल्याण पदाधिकारी सुबास कुमार ने जांच कमेटी बना दी है। उन्होंने बताया कि जांच के दायरे में शामिल स्कूलों में छात्रवृत्ति पाने वाले बच्चों और उनके अभिभावकों समेत प्राचार्य-शिक्षकों से पूछताछ की जाएगी, ताकि फर्जीवाड़े की जड़ का पता चल सके। इधर, अधिकारियों ने बताया कि छात्रवृत्ति का भुगतान राज्य स्तर से हाेता है। जिला की काेई भूमिका नहीं हाेती।

विभाग और अफसर के बोल अलग

कल्याण विभाग ने कहा- जिले में होता है सत्यापन

कल्याण विभाग ने कहा है कि अल्पसंख्यक छात्रवृत्ति के लिए जिलों में ही स्कूलों का रजिस्ट्रेशन होता है। वहीं से स्कूलों को यूजर आईडी और पासवर्ड दिए जाते हैं। स्कूलों द्वारा आवेदन देने पर जिला स्तर से ही उसका सत्यापन होता है।

अफसर बोले- जिला नहीं, राज्य स्तर पर गड़बड़ी

स्कूल सीधे एनएसपी पोर्टल पर विवरण अपलोड करते हैं। विभाग को संबंधित विद्यालय के संचालक सिर्फ केवाईसी देते हैं। जिसे राज्य को भेज दिया जाता है। जिलास्तर पर गड़बड़ी की गुंजाइश नहीं है।

-सुबास कुमार, डीडब्ल्यूओ, गढ़वा

