हड़ताल:5 सूत्री मांग पर सोमवार से बेमियादी हड़ताल पर गए जेएसएलपीएस कर्मी

बंशीधर नगर2 दिन पहले
  • सभी कर्मियों को नजदीकी या गृह प्रखण्ड में पदस्थापित करने की मांग को लेकर हड़ताल की गई है

जेएसएलपीएस कर्मी अपनी पांच सूत्री मांगों को लेकर सोमवार से अनिश्चितकालीन कलम बन्द हड़ताल पर चले गए है।जानकारी देते हुए प्रखण्ड प्रशासनिक सहायक नागेंद्र पाल ने बताया कि झारखण्ड राज्य आजीविका कर्मचारी संघ के आह्वान पर हम सभी कर्मी कलम बन्द हड़ताल पर है।

उन्होंने कहा कि सभी कर्मियों की सेवावधि 60 वर्ष करने,सम्मानजनक वेतन कम से कम अठारह हजार रुपये करने,एच आर नियमावली के अनुसार प्रतिवर्ष सरकारी कर्मचारियों के तर्ज पर महंगाई भत्ता दिया जाना था,जिसका भुगतान विगत तीन वर्षों से नही किया जा रहा है।ईपीएफ में जेएसएलपीएस का बराबर का अंशदान सुनिश्चित कर कटौती की गई राशि का भुगतान कराने, सभी कर्मियों को नजदीकी या गृह प्रखण्ड में पदस्थापित करने की मांग को लेकर हड़ताल की गई है।

