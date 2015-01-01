पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आक्रोश:गढ़वा का कंदौलिया गांव, जहां 10 वर्षों में नहीं बना एक भी पीएम आवास आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने कहा -पंचायत जनप्रतिनिधि और स्वयंसेवक दोषी

डंडई3 घंटे पहले
  • 2014 में उपायुक्त को समस्याओं की ग्रामीणों ने दी थी जानकारी, गांव के लोगों का नाम आवास प्लस सूची में जोड़ने का दिया गया था बीडीओ को निर्देश
  • 170 लोगाें का नाम जुड़ा, नहीं मिली सुविधा

प्रखंड के झोतर पंचायत के कदैलिया गांव में पिछले10 वर्षों में एक भी प्रधानमंत्री आवास नहीं बनने पर आवास से वंचित सैकड़ों ग्रामीणों ने बुधवार को गांव के ही सरकारी स्कूल के पास एकत्रित होकर आक्रोश व्यक्त किया। इस दौरान आक्रोशित ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि वर्ष 2011 के बाद गांव में एक भी प्रधानमंत्री आवास और ना ही अंबेडकर आवास बना है। जिससे हम लोग झुग्गी झोपड़ी और कच्चे खपरैल मकान में रहने को विवश हैं।

ग्रामीण अखिलेश चौधरी, श्रवण पासवान, श्याम लाल पासवान, जितेंद्र पासवान, सुरेन्द्र चौधरी, गोपाल चौधरी, लखन चौधरी, रूबी देवी, मकोला देवी, मीरा देवी, उतिमा देवी, देवंती देवी, प्रमिला कुंवर, चंचला देवी, शरदा कुंवर, सरिता देवी, उर्मिला देवी, प्रमिला देवी सहित कई लोगों ने बताया कि विभाग की घोर उदासीनता के शिकर हैं यहां के लोग।

बीडीओ बोले- गलत तरीके से जानकारी भरने पर हो गया था रिजेक्ट

सूची से नाम रिजेक्ट हो जाने के मामले पर प्रखंड विकास पदाधिकारी सोमा उरांव ने कहा कि आवास प्लस का डाटा एंट्री करने के दौरान गलत तरीके से जानकारी भरने पर सिस्टम से ऑटोमेटिक ही नाम रिजेक्ट हो जाता है। इस केस में भी वैसा ही हुआ होगा। मामला संज्ञान में आया है। आगे की कार्रवाई की जा रही है।

