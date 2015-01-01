पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

दीपावली आज:आज शाम 5.50 से 7.30 बजे तक वृष लग्न में लक्ष्मी पूजन का मुहूर्त

गढ़वाएक घंटा पहले
  • गढ़वा के बाजारों में लोगों ने की दीया, पटाखा, लक्ष्मी-गणेश के मूर्तियों की खरीदारी, आज बनेगी घर के सामने रंगोली, पर्व की तैयारी पूरी

जिला मुख्यालय सहित विभिन्न क्षेत्रों में रविवार को प्रकाश का पर्व दीपावली मनाया जाएगा। दीपावली पर्व को लेकर लोगों ने तैयारी पूरी कर ली है। आज शुक्रवार को लोगों ने पर्व से संबंधित सामग्रियों की जमकर खरीदारी की। इस क्रम में लोगों ने दीया, पटाखा, लक्ष्मी व गणेश की मूर्ति सहित अन्य सामग्रियों की खरीदारी की। वही दीपावली की पूर्व संध्या पर शहर के कुछ विद्यालयों में रंगोली प्रतियोगिता का आयोजन किया गया। जिसमें विद्यालय की छात्राओं ने एक से बढ़कर एक रंगोली बनाएं।

शहर के ऐतिहासिक मां गढ़ देवी मंदिर के पुजारी राजन पांडेय ने कहा कि दीपावली पर्व के अवसर पर व्यवसायियों के लिए सबसे बेहतर मुहूर्त दोपहर 12:57 से लेकर 2:50 बजे तक है। इस बीच व्यवसायी अपने -अपने प्रतिष्ठानों में माता लक्ष्मी व भगवान गणेश की पूजा कर सकते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि इस मुहूर्त का नाम कुंभ लग्न है। मंदिर के पुजारी ने कहा कि वृष लग्न का समय शाम 5:50 बजे से 7:30 बजे तक है। वही सिंह लग्न मुहूर्त का समय रात 12:00 बजे से 2:15 बजे तक है। इन मुहूर्त में लोग दीपावली के अवसर पर माता लक्ष्मी व भगवान गणेश की पूजा कर सकते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि इन शुभ मुहूर्त में भगवान गणेश और माता लक्ष्मी की पूजा का विशेष महत्व फलदायी है।

