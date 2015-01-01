पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निर्देश:बिना हेलमेट बाइक चलाने वालाें का रद्द होगा लाइसेंस

गढ़वाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • बढ़ती दुर्घटनाओं काे देखते हुए एसडीओ ने लिखा पत्र, शहर में वाहनाें की गति 20 किमी रखने काे कहा

सदर एसडीओ जियाउल अंसारी ने जिला परिवहन पदाधिकारी को पत्र लिखकर बिना हेलमेट के दो पहिया वाहन चलाने वाले लोगों का लाइसेंस रद्द करने को कहा है। एसडीओ ने कहा कि हेलमेट पहनकर दो पहिया वाहन नही चलाने के कारण होने वाली दुर्घटना में व्यक्ति की मौत हो जाती है। साथ ही आए दिन विधि-व्यवस्था की समस्या उत्पन्न होती है। एसडीओ ने बिना हेलमेट दो पहिया वाहन चलाने वालों पर कार्रवाई करने के लिए डीटीओ को कहा है। वहीं सघन जांच अभियान चलाने को कहा है।

इसके अलावा एसडीओ ने पथ प्रमंडल के कार्यपालक अभियंता और एनएच 75 के प्रोजेक्ट डायरेक्टर मेदिनीनगर को पत्र लिखकर एनएच 75 और जिला से प्रखंड मुख्यालय को जोड़ने वाली पथों में स्पीड ब्रेकर का निर्माण और होर्डिंग लगाने को कहा है। लिखे गए पत्र में एसडीओ ने कहा कि आए दिन तेज गति वाहनों के परिचालन से शहर और प्रखंड मुख्यालय को जोड़ने वाली पथों में प्राय: दुर्घटनाएं होते रहती है। जिसके कारण विधि-व्यवस्था की समस्या उत्पन्न हो जाती है।

उन्होंने शहर में प्रवेश करने वाले वाहनों और प्रखंड जाने वाली मुख्य पथों में घनी बस्ती और आबादी वाले जगह पर अधिकतम गति सीमा 20 किमी प्रति घंटा हो इसके लिए समुचित स्थलों पर विभागीय निर्देशों और मानकों के अनुसार उक्त पथों में स्पीड ब्रेकर और होर्डिंग लगाया जाए। इसके अलावा उन्होंने आरकेटीसी कंस्ट्रक्शन के प्रबंधक को पत्र लिखकर निर्माणाधीन गढ़वा-मझिआंव सड़क में सुरक्षा मानकों का अनुपालन करने को कहा है।

एसडीओ ने लिखे पत्र में कहा है कि 18 नवम्बर को लमारीकला गांव के पास कंपनी द्वारा निर्माणाधीन पुलिया में दुर्घटनाग्रस्त होने के कारण युवक की इलाज के दौरान मौत हो गई। उन्होंने कहा कि निर्माणाधीन सड़कों के निर्माण में सुरक्षा मानकों का प्रावधानित किया गया है ताकि कोई आम राहगीर दुर्घटनाग्रस्त न हो। उन्होंने वैसे स्थानों पर बड़े-बड़े अक्षरों में बोर्ड लगाने का निर्देश दिया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें