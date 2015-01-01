पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भौतिक सत्यापन:मजिस्ट्रेट और बीडीओ ने एसबीआई में ग्राहकों के साथ दुर्व्यवहार और काम लटकाने की जांच की, बोले- कार्यप्रणानी को सुधारें

बंशीधर नगरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • एसडीओ ने मामले में बीडीओ अमित कुमार व मजिस्ट्रेट अजय तिर्की से अलग-अलग रिपोर्ट मांगी

एसडीओ जयवर्धन कुमार के निर्देश पर कार्यपालक दंडाधिकारी अजय तिर्की एवं बीडीओ अमित कुमार ने शुक्रवार को एसबीआई के ग्राहकों की ओर से मैनेजर पर दुर्व्यवहार करने व कार्य को लटकाए रखने संबंधी लगाये गये आरोपों की जांच की। जांच के दौरान अधिकारीद्वय ने मैनेजर को ग्राहकों के साथ शालीनता से पेश आने और उन्हें अपने कार्य व्यवहार से पूरी तरह संतुष्ट करने की हिदायत दी। जांच के दौरान उपस्थित शिकायतकर्ता रविन्द्र ठाकुर ने अपनी आपबीती सुनाई।

बीडीओ ने मैनेजर को अविलंब थाने में सनहा कराकर पेंशन में आनेवाली बाधाओं को दूर करने का निर्देश दिया

उसने बीडीओ को बताया कि बैंक के द्वारा पिछले दस दिनों से बैंकर्स चेक का भुगतान नहीं किया गया है। उन्हें काफी उल्टा सीधा बोला गया है। बैंक मैनेजर के व्यवहार से आहत रविंद्र एसबीआई में खाता खोलवाने से भय खा रहा था। बाद में बीडीओ के काफी समझाने के बाद वह बैंक में खाता खोलवाने पर राजी हुआ। जानकारी के मुताबिक बीडीओ ने गर्ल्स हाईस्कूल के सेवानिवृत्त आदेशपाल सरयू राम का पेंशन वर्षों से लंबित रहने और दुर्व्यवहार की जांच के दौरान पेंशन से संबंधित पत्र गुम होने पर क्षोभ प्रकट करते हुए बीडीओ ने मैनेजर को अविलंब थाने में सनहा कराकर पेंशन चालू होने में आनेवाली बाधाओं को दूर करने का निर्देश दिया।

उधर इस संबंध में बीडीओ ने कहा कि बैंक में ग्राहकों के शिकायत की जांच की गई है। मैनेजर को अपने कार्य व्यवहार में सुधार लाने एवं ग्राहकों के साथ शालीनता से पेश आने को कहा गया है। उन्होंने कहा कि जांच रिपोर्ट एसडीओ साहब को सौंपा जायेगा। यहां बताते चलें कि एसबीआई बंसीधर नगर ब्रांच में ग्राहकों से दुर्व्यवहार और काम लटकाने संबंधी शिकायत लगातार मिलने पर एसडीओ जय वर्धन कुमार ने मामले में कड़ा एक्शन लेते हुए बीडीओ अमित कुमार एवं मजिस्ट्रेट अजय तिर्की को अलग अलग मामले की जांच कर प्रतिवेदन देने का निर्देश दिया था।

