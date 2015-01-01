पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मानदेय भुगतान की मांग:बीडीओ के आश्वासन पर पारा शिक्षक की भूख हड़ताल समाप्त

बंशीधर नगर42 मिनट पहले
बीडीओ अमित कुमार के आश्वासन पर बीईईओ कार्यालय के समक्ष भूख हड़ताल पर बैठे पारा शिक्षक संजीत कुमार सिंह ने करीब साढ़े बारह घन्टे बाद अनशन समाप्त कर दिया। यहां बताते चलें कि पारा शिक्षक संजीत कुमार सिंह योगदान दिलाने व मानदेय भुगतान की मांग को लेकर आज सुबह दस बजे से बीईईओ कार्यालय के समक्ष भूख हड़ताल पर बैठे थे।

कार्यालय अवधि तक शिक्षा विभाग के अधिकारियों एवं अन्य किसी वरीय अधिकारियों ने भूख हड़ताल पर बैठे पारा शिक्षक का भूख हड़ताल समाप्त कराने की बात तो दूर उनका हाल भी जानना मुनासिब नहीं समझा। अंत में एसडीओ जय वर्द्धन कुमार के निर्देश पर बीडीओ अमित कुमार एवं बीपीओ रविशंकर सिंह ने अनशन के बारह घंटे बाद रात करीब दस बजे बीईईओ कार्यालय पहुंच कर भूख हड़ताल पर बैठे पारा शिक्षक संजीत कुमार सिंह का हाल जाना।

इस दौरान उन्होंने पारा शिक्षक को काफी समझाया-बुझाया तथा अनशन समाप्त करने को कहा। किंतु वे अपनी मांग पर अड़े रहे।बाद में बीडीओ ने पारा शिक्षक को जल्द ही बैठक कर मामले को सुलझाने का भरोसा दिलाया। उसके बाद पारा शिक्षक मान गये और रात करीब साढ़े दस बजे अपना भूख हड़ताल समाप्त कर दिया।

