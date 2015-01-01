पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जनता दरबार:छात्राओं से नामांकन में लिए जा रहे अधिक पैसे, डीसी से की शिकायत

गढ़वा3 घंटे पहले
  • 600 छात्राओं से 278 की जगह 350 रुपए लिए गए

उपायुक्त राजेश कुमार पाठक ने मंगलवार को समाहरणालय स्थित अपने कार्यालय में जनता दरबार का आयोजन किया। इसमें जिले के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों से पहुंचे ग्रामीणों ने अपनी समस्याओं को उपायुक्त के समक्ष रखते हुए समाधान की गुहार लगाई। जनता दरबार में परियोजना बालिका उच्च विद्यालय, भवनाथपुर की छात्राओं ने उपायुक्त को आवेदन देकर विद्यालय में नौंवी कक्षा में नामांकन में अधिक राशि लिए जाने की शिकायत किया है। साथ ही ली गई राशि वापस करने की मांग किया है।

छात्राओं ने कहा कि विद्यालय में वर्तमान सत्र 2020-21 में लगभग 600 से अधिक छात्राओं का नामांकन हुआ है और उनसे निर्धारित दर 278 रुपये की जगह 350 रुपये ली गई है। इस मामले में प्रखंड शिक्षा प्रसार पदाधिकारी से भी शिकायत की गई। फिर भी इस समस्या का समाधान नहीं किया जा सका है। वहीं राशि की रसीद भी छात्राओं को अभी तक नहीं दी गई है। जबकि नामांकन में 6 माह से अधिक समय बीत चुका है।

मेराल प्रखंड के चेचरिया गांव निवासी सत्यनारायण तिवारी ने उपायुक्त को आवेदन देकर पुत्र के इलाज के लिए मदद की गुहार लगाई है। उन्होंने कहा कि पुत्र गंभीर बीमारी से पीड़ित है। इसका इलाज एम्स दिल्ली में चल रहा है। पुत्र के इलाज व पढ़ाई के लिए बैंक से लिए गए कर्ज चुकाने में मेरी आर्थिक स्थिति अत्यंत खराब हो गई है। गढ़वा प्रखंड के नारायणपुर गांव के ग्रामीणों ने उपायुक्त को आवेदन देकर गढ़वा बाईपास सड़क निर्माण को ले अधिग्रहित भूमि का मुआवजा का भुगतान कराने की मांग किया है।

ग्रामीण रामचंद्र राम, प्रेम चंद्र मेहता, विनय कुमार आदि ने कहा कि एनएच- 75 बाईपास सड़क निर्माण के लिए सरकार द्वारा भूमि अधिग्रहण किया जाना है। सरकार के आदेशानुसार अंचल व भू अर्जन गढ़वा के अमीन द्वारा जमीन मापी कर रैयत का नाम व अधिग्रहित भूमि का विवरण जिला भू अर्जन कार्यालय गढ़वा को भेजा गया है। जो भू अर्जन कार्यालय के सूचना पट्ट पर रैयत का नाम व भूमि विवरण के साथ अंकित है। जिसमें कुछ रैयत का नाम दर्ज नहीं है और जमीन के माफी में अंतर है।

ग्रामीणों ने उपायुक्त से एनएच-75 बाईपास का निर्माण जल्द से जल्द कराने और भूमि का मुआवजा वर्तमान बाजार मूल्य के हिसाब से भुगतान कराने, सभी रैयतों का भूमि स्वामित्व प्रमाण पत्र गांव में कैंप लगाकर बनवाने की मांग किया है। वहीं कुछ रैयतों की अधिग्रहित की गई जमीन में अंतर है। ग्रामीणों ने पुनः मापी करा कर इसे स्पष्ट कराने की भी मांग किया है। जनता दरबार में कुल 14 आवेदन आये। उपायुक्त ने प्राप्त आवेदन को संबंधित पदाधिकारियों को भेजकर निष्पादन करने का निर्देश दिया है।

