कार्रवाई:70 लीटर देसी महुआ शराब के साथ एक गिरफ्तार, बाइक जब्त

गढ़वा3 घंटे पहले
  • पूछताछ करने पर पता चला कि वह ग्राम दुल्दूलुआ से भारी मात्रा में अवैध महुआ शराब का सप्लाई गढ़वा के आसपास के इलाकों में करता है

पुलिस ने गुप्त सूचना के आधार पर बुधवार की सुबह 70 लीटर देसी महुआ शराब के साथ एक बिना नंबर की हीरो एचएफ डीलक्स मोटरसाइकिल के साथ एक युवक को गिरफ्तार किया है। गिरफ्तार युवक मेराल थाना क्षेत्र के दुलदुल वा गांव निवासी मनोज प्रसाद गुप्ता का पुत्र सुबोध कुमार गुप्ता 19 वर्ष बताया गया है। इस संबंध में एसडीपीओ मुख्यालय दिलीप खलखो ने बताया कि पुलिस अधीक्षक श्रीकांत सुरेश राव खोटरे को सूचना मिला था। कि दुलदुलबा गांव से महुआ देसी शराब बनाकर शहर के टंडवा के आसपास बेचा जा रहा है।

सूचना के आधार पुलिस निरीक्षक सह गढ़वा थाना प्रभारी राजीव कुमार सिंह के नेतृत्व में एक टीम गठित कर बताये गए जगह पर छापामारी की गई। छापामारी में गढ़वा पुलिस ने एक व्यक्ति को करीब 70 लीटर अवैध महुआ शराब के साथ रंगे हाथ पकड़ लिया। उन्होंने बताया कि गिरफ्तार अभियुक्त के पास से एक हीरो डीलक्स मोटरसाइकिल जो बिना नम्बर का है। मौके पर ही बरामद किया गया। आसपास के लोगो से पूछताछ करने पर पता चला कि वह ग्राम दुल्दूलुआ से भारी मात्रा में अवैध महुआ शराब का सप्लाई गढ़वा के आसपास के इलाकों में करता है। गिरफ्तार अभियुक्त के विरुद्ध सुसंगत धाराओं में कांड दर्ज कर न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा दिया गया है।

