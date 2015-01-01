पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

संकट में अन्नदाता:जिले में एक लाख किसान, 50 फीसदी किसानों ने मजबूरी में 1200 रुपए क्विंटल में ही बेच दिया धान, सरकारी मूल्य 2050 रु.

गढ़वाएक घंटा पहले
  • इस बार मानसून ने किसानों का दिया साथ, जमकर हुई पैदावार पर बाजार ने किया निराश, नहीं मिले न्यूनतम मूल्य

बंशीधर नगरइस साल मानसून के जुए में जीता किसान बाजार में हार गया। इस साल मानसून की मेहरबानी से धान की बंपर उपज होने के कारण किसानों के चेहरे पर चमक थी, लेकिन खलिहान से धान घर आने के बाद बाजार और बिक्री में सरकारी सिस्टम का सपोर्ट नहीं मिलने से किसान के खिले चेहरे फिर से मुरझा गए हैं। लॉकडाउन जैसे विषम हालात में किसानों ने कई सपनों को संजोकर धान की खेती की थी। किसी को बेटी की डोली उठाने में धान से मदद की आस थी तो किसी को अपना रोजगार बढ़ाने में। किसी को बीमारी से लड़ने में तो किसी को कर्ज से मुक्ति की आस थी। हर बार दगा देनेवाला मानसून ने इस बार किसानों को भरपूर साथ दिया, लेकिन सरकार और सरकारी सिस्टम से किसान मात खा गया।

जमापूंजी लॉकडाउन में खत्मी हो गई, बेटी की शादी है

शनिवार को बंशीधर नगर के एक आढ़त में धान बेचने पहुंचे गरबांध के किसान रामा उरांव एवं दिनेश उरांव ने कहा कि हमें लड़की की शादी करनी है। गेंहूू की भी बोआई जरूरी है। जो जमा पूंजी थी वह धान की रोपाई एवं लॉकडाउन में खर्च हो गये। हालांकि हमारा रजिस्ट्रेशन नहीं है, लेकिन सरकारी खरीद प्रारंभ होने पर आढ़त में भी अच्छे दाम पर धान की खरीद होने लगती है। अब यदि सरकारी खरीद की प्रतीक्षा करेंगे तो रवि फसल की बोआई भी नहीं हो पाएगी। सबसे जरूरी हैं लड़की की शादी उसके लिए धान बेचने के अलावा कोई चारा नहीं है।

