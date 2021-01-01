पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आवेदन:खुले न्यायालय में सुनवाई शुरू सप्ताह में 3 दिन वर्चुअल कोर्ट

गढ़वा3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पैरवी बॉक्स में निर्णय, बयान, गवाही, आरोप गठन और आत्म समर्पण सह जमानत आवेदन जैसे मामलों में ही पैरवी डाली जा सकेगी

व्यवहार न्यायालय गढ़वा में मंगलवार से खुले न्यायालय में सुनवाई शुरू हो गई। इस अवसर पर जानकारी देते हुए प्रधान जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश योगेश्वर मणि ने बताया कि निर्धारित गाइड लाइन के साथ खुले न्यायालय में आज से सुनवाई शुरू किया गया है जिसके तहत प्रत्येक न्यायालय एक सप्ताह में तीन दिन फिजीकल तथा तीन दिन वर्चुअल काम करेंगे इसमें अधिवक्ता गण वाद कारी गण के साथ कुछ नियमों का पालन कर स शरीर उपस्थित होकर न्यायिक कार्रवाई में भाग ले सकेंगे। जारी किए गए नियमों के अनुसार सभी व्यक्ति को दो गज की दूरी पर रहना होगा, पुकार होने के बाद ही न्यायालय में प्रवेश की अनुमति होगी, वाद में पुकार होने पर एक मामले में केवल एक अधिवक्ता तथा एक अभियुक्त और एक गवाह ही न्यायालय में प्रवेश करेंगे, आम जनता को बरामदे तक ही जाना है।

न्यायालय में प्रवेश करने के पूर्व पीठासीन पदाधिकारी से अनुमति प्राप्त करनी होगी, सभी न्यायालयों के लिए अलग अलग पैरवी बॉक्स रखा गया है जिसमें 12 बजे दिन तक पैरवी डाली जा सकती है। पैरवी बॉक्स में निर्णय, बयान, गवाही, आरोप गठन और आत्म समर्पण सह जमानत आवेदन जैसे मामलों में ही पैरवी डाली जा सकेगी। शेष सभी मामलों में पहले ही के तरह मुख्य गेट पर रखे बॉक्स में ही पैरवी डाली जा सकेगी। जमानत आवेदन अग्रिम जमानत आवेदन अथवा नए मुकदमों से संबंधित फाइलिंग पूर्व की भांति ही मेन गेट पर रखे बॉक्स में ही डाली जाएगी, अभियोजन पक्ष के गवाहों की पैरवी 12:00 बजे तक पैरवी बॉक्स में डाली जा सकेगी देरी से गवाह पहुंचने की स्थिति में 1:00 बजे तक मौखिक रूप से न्यायालय को सूचित किया जा सकता है, आवश्यक भीड़ लगाने पर पूर्णतया प्रतिबंध होगी।

न्यायालय का मुख्य गेट 10:30 बजे के बाद बंद कर दिया जाएगा तथा 10:30 से 4:30 के बीच पूर्णत : बंद रहेगा, तथा इस बीच सहायक गेट खुला रहेगा तथा वाहनों के आवागमन पर न्यायालय के भीतर पूर्णतया प्रतिबंध रहेगा विशेष जानकारी के लिए न्यायालय में स्थित ई सेवा केंद्र से संपर्क कर अपने मुकदमों की जानकारी दिन के 11:00 बजे से संध्या 4:00 बजे तक ली जा सकेगी। इस अवसर पर माननीय प्रधान जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश योगेश्वर मणि ने अधिवक्ताओं और वाद कारियों से मामले के त्वरित निष्पादन हेतु सुलह समझौते एवं दोष स्वीकार कर कम से कम सजा तथा जुर्माने पर मामले को निष्पादित करने हेतु विस्तार पूर्वक बताया गया। इस अवसर पर जिले के सभी न्यायिक पदाधिकारी तथा अधिवक्ता मौके पर मौजूद थे।

