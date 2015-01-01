पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जब्ती:बंशीधर नगर में ओवरलोड बालू लदा ट्रेलर किया जब्त

बिशुनपुरा2 घंटे पहले
  • सीओ हुलास महतो ने कहा कि जिला खनन विभाग में बालू लदा टेलर वाहन को जांच के लिये भेज दिया गया है

बंशीधर नगर अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी जयवर्धन कुमार ने विशुनपुरा प्रखंड के अमहर गांव स्कूल स्थित एक ओवरलोड बालू लदा टेलर वाहन को जब्त किया।

एसडीओ ने विशुनपुरा सीओ हुलास महतो को निर्देश दिया कि उक्त ओवर लोड बालू लदा टेलर वाहन का कोई कागजात नहीं दिखाने पर थाना में वाहन को जब्त कराते हुए जिला खनन विभाग को करवाई हेतु भेजने का निर्देश दिया। सीओ हुलास महतो ने कहा कि जिला खनन विभाग में बालू लदा टेलर वाहन को जांच के लिये भेज दिया गया है।

