पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

निर्णय:इस साल लैप्स-पैक्स से हाेगी धान की खरीददारी

गढ़वा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उपायुक्त ने समाहरणालय में की अापूर्ति विभाग की समीक्षा बैठक, 15 नवंबर से धान खरीद शुरू

उपायुक्त राजेश कुमार पाठक ने सोमवार को समाहरणालय स्थित सभागार में पदाधिकारियों के साथ आपूर्ति विभाग की समीक्षा किया। बैठक में 2020- 21 में गढ़वा जिले में धान क्रय केंद्र के चयन के लिए जिला अनुश्रवण समिति के सदस्यों के साथ विचार विमर्श किया गया। धान क्रय का कार्य विभागीय निर्देश के आलोक में 15 नवंबर को प्रारंभ करने के लिए धान क्रय केंद्रों के चयन पर चर्चा की गई। बैठक में उपायुक्त ने बताया कि इस वर्ष धान क्रय का कार्य सहकारिता विभाग द्वारा लेम्प्स- पैक्स के माध्यम से किया जाएगा।

वहीं उपायुक्त गढ़वा के द्वारा जिला सहकारिता पदाधिकारी को लेम्प्स की अद्यतन स्थिति से संबंधित रिपोर्ट जिला पूर्ति कार्यालय में जमा करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। बैठक के दौरान सहकारिता पदाधिकारी को निर्देश दिया गया कि जिला कृषि पदाधिकारी के साथ भंडारण की स्थिति का सत्यापन कराएं और लैम्पस पैक्स के अध्यक्ष व क्षेत्रीय पदाधिकारी के साथ अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी की अध्यक्षता में एक बैठक आयोजित करने की बात कही गई। ऐसे केंद्रों का चयन करने का निर्देश दिया गया। जहां किसान आसानी से केंद्र पर पहुंच सके।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें