पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कार्रवाई:डंडई में अवैध शराब के विरुद्ध छापेमारी तीन ड्रम जावा महुआ नष्ट, एक गिरफ्तार

डंडईएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • वही 3 ड्राम जावा महुआ को विनिष्ट करते हुए कई उपकरण और शराब भट्टी को ध्वस्त किया गया

अवैध महुवा शराब बिक्री पर लगाम कसने को लेकर डंडई पुलिस ने अभियान छेड़ते हुए छापेमार कार्यवाही शुरू कर दी है। डंडई थाना में नए थाना प्रभारी के रूप में योगदान दिये थाना प्रभारी नीतीश कुमार के नेतृत्व में डंडई पुलिस ने छापेमारी कर लगभग 50 लीटर अवैध महुवा शराब, शराब बनाने वाला दो बड़ा तसला सहित कई उपकरण को जब्त करते हुए अवैध महुआ शराब का कारोबार करने वाले एक व्यक्ति को गिरफ्तार किया है।

इस संदर्भ में थाना प्रभारी नीतीश कुमार ने बताया कि गोपनीय रूप से डंडई पुलिस को जानकारी मिली थी, कि थाना क्षेत्र के करके गांव में आरोपी वैद्यनाथ प्रजापति लगातार अवैध महुवा शराब का निर्माण कर विक्रय कर रहा है। बताया कि सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस ने आरोपी के घर छापेमारी की। जिसमे घर मे अवैध बिक्री के लिए जरकिन में रखी गई करीब 50 लीटर महुआ शराब जब्त की गई। वही 3 ड्राम जावा महुआ को विनिष्ट करते हुए कई उपकरण और शराब भट्टी को ध्वस्त किया गया। उन्होंने बताया कि महुआ शराब निर्माण कर बिक्री करने के आरोप में थाना कांड संख्या-95/20 धारा-272/273/290 भादवि एवं 47(A) उत्पाद अधिनियम के तहत अभियुक्त वैद्यनाथ प्रजापति को गिरफ्तार कर न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा गया है। साथ ही उन्होंने बताया कि अवैध शराब को लेकर क्षेत्र में लगातार छापेमारी अभियान चलेगा। शराब का कारोबार करने वाले लोगों को किसी भी परिस्थिति में बक्सा नहीं जाएगा। पकड़ी गए लोगों के ऊपर कड़ी से कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमरीजों का आंकड़ा 83 लाख के पार; केंद्र सरकार ने कहा- 4 राज्यों में फिर बढ़े एक्टिव केस - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें