पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बैठक:हर महीने स्कूली बच्चों की आंख जांच कराएगी रेडक्रॉस सोसाइटी

गढ़वा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रेडक्रॉस सोसाइटी गढ़वा कार्यकारिणी की बैठक

रेडक्रॉस सोसाइटी गढ़वा जिला के नवनिर्वाचित कार्यकारिणी की पहली बैठक सदर अस्पताल स्थित रेडक्रॉस कार्यालय में संपन्न हुई। बैठक की अध्यक्षता रेडक्रॉस के चेयरमैन डॉ एम पी गुप्ता व संचालन रेडक्रॉस के वाइस चेयरमैन विनोद कमलापुरी ने की। इस मौके पर परिचय के उपरांत रेडक्रॉस के चेयरमैन ने सभी नवनिर्वाचित सदस्यों व पदाधिकारियों का स्वागत किया। रेड क्रॉस के सचिव जेपी सिंह ने अपने संबोधन ने कहा कि रेडक्रॉस पहले से बेहतर कार्य करेगा। बैठक में अगले 3 महीने के किए जाने वाले कार्य की रूपरेखा तय की गई एवं आज रेडक्रॉस के विभिन्न समितियों की घोषणा की गई।

बैठक में निर्णय लिया गया कि हर महीने विभिन्न सरकारी एवं प्राइवेट स्कूल के छात्र छात्राओं का आंख जांच कराई जाएगी। साथ ही हाई स्कूल के छात्र छात्राओं का ब्लड ग्रुप टेस्ट कराया जाएगा। इसके अलावे उन्हें स्वास्थ्य व रक्तदान के प्रति जागरूक किया जाएगा। बैठक में निर्णय लिया गया कि फरवरी महीने में ग्राम टाटीदिरी में एक निशुल्क मेगा मेडिकल कैंप का आयोजन किया जाएगा। जिसमें रांची से विशेषज्ञ चिकित्सकों की टीम ग्रामीणों का जांच कर उन्हें चिकित्सकीय सलाह देगी। साथ ही रोगियों को मुफ्त में दवा भी दी जाएगी। बैठक में विभिन्न उप समितियों की घोषणा की गई। इस दौरानस्वास्थ्य समिति में मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारी गढ़वा ,डॉ एन के रजक, डॉ असजद अंसारी व डॉ पतंजलि केसरी को रखा गया है।

इसके अलावे रक्तदान समिति में कंचन साहू ,कृत्यानंद श्रीवास्तव, उमेश कश्यप, रतन रोनित केसरी, राकेश गुप्ता व केतन मल्होत्रा, आपदा प्रबंधन समिति में ज्ञान प्रकाश केसरी, दयाशंकर गुप्ता, कंचन साहू, दीपक तिवारी व भरत प्रसाद केसरी, दिव्यांग समिति में विजय केसरी, उमेश सहाय, शैलेन्द्र पाठक एवं कमलेश गुप्ता, सदस्यता समिति में एमपी केसरी, धर्म चंद्र लाल अग्रवाल, मनोज केसरी रूपा गंजी, व मनोज केसरी सन रेडियो, फंड रेजिंग समिति कमलेश गुप्ता उर्फ पिंटू बाबू, दिव्य प्रकाश केसरी, उमेश अग्रवाल व प्रकाश शंकर गुप्ता, स्पोर्ट्स समिति में खेल पदाधिकारी तूफान बुधन, शैलेंद्र पाठक, विजय कुमार व अशोक विश्वकर्मा को रखा गया है। बैठक में मुख्य रूप से उपरोक्त के अतिरिक्त बृजमोहन प्रसाद, नन्दकुमार गुप्ता, अलखनाथ पांडेय, रघुबीर कश्यप, राजमणि प्रसाद, मुकेश ठाकुर, प्रकाश शंकर गुप्ता, प्रबीन जायसवाल आदि सदस्य उपस्थित थे। बैठक के अंत में रेडक्रॉस के सचिव डॉ जे पी सिंह द्वारा धन्यवाद ज्ञापन के बाद बैठक की कार्यवाही सम्पन्न हुई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपश्चिमी UP से आए किसान आधी रात दिल्ली में घुसे, फिर गाजीपुर बॉर्डर किसानों के जत्थे से मिले - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser