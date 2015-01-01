पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसानों को मिलेगी बिचौलियों से मुक्ति:गढ़वा के 13 प्रखंडाें में दिसंबर के पहले सप्ताह से रजिस्टर्ड किसान बेच सकते हैं धान

गढ़वाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बाजार समिति स्थित गोदाम।
  • अभी तक जिले के 7731 किसानाें ने धान बेचने के लिए कराया रजिस्ट्रेशन
  • बिक्री के 15 दिन के अंदर डीबीटी से मिलेगा पैसा

(लव कुमार दूबे) गढ़वा ज़िले के निबंधित किसान इस वर्ष दिसंबर माह के प्रथम सप्ताह से धान बेच सकेंगे। एफसीआई ने क्रय केंद्रों पर तैयारी शुरू कर दिया है। इस वर्ष पांच लाख क्विंटल धान खरीदने का लक्ष्य रखा गया है। ज़िले के 13 विभिन्न प्रखंडों में केंद्र खोला जाएगा। आपूर्ति विभाग के अनुसार किसानों का धान दिसंबर के पहले सप्ताह से 31 मार्च 2021 तक लिया जाएगा।

इस वर्ष साधारण धान एक हजार आठ सौ अड़सठ रुपये प्रति क्विंटल और ए ग्रेड धान एक हजार आठ सौ अठासी रुपये प्रति क्विंटल खरीदी जाएगी। किसानों को पंद्रह दिनों के अंदर शत प्रतिशत भुगतान डीबीटी के माध्यम से किया जाएगा। धान बेचने के लिए किसानों को निबंधन कराना जरूरी है। अभी तक ज़िले के 7731 किसान निबंधित है।

इन जगहों पर खोला जाएगा खरीद केंद्र

जिले के गढ़वा, मेराल, कांडी, मझिआंव, बंशीधर नगर, रमना, रंका, सगमा, भवनाथपुर, चिनियां, भंडरिया, रमकंडा व बड़गड़ में धान क्रय केंद्र खुलेगा।

पिछले वर्ष जिले के 4892 किसानों ने बेचा था 365140 क्विंटल धान : वर्ष 2019 में ज़िले के 4892 किसानों ने तीन लाख पैसठ हजार एक सौ चालीस क्विंटल धान बेचा था।

किसानों को मिले थे 73 करोड़ रुपए: पिछले साल 365140 क्विंटल धान बेचने पर किसानों को 73 करोड़ रु. मिले थे।

इस वर्ष जिले के किसानों से पांच लाख क्विंटल धान खरीद का लक्ष्य : डीएसओ

ज़िला आपूर्ति पदाधिकारी मो. जियाउल अंसारी ने कहा कि पिछले वर्ष की अपेक्षा डेढ़ गुना अधिक पांच लाख क्विंटल धान खरीदने का लक्ष्य दिया गया है। सभी किसानों से सहूलियत से धान की खरीददारी की जाएगी। उन्होंने कहा कि किसानों का निबंधन का कार्य 15 दिसंबर तक किया जाएगा। कल ही एफसीआई के पदाधिकारियों के साथ बैठक कर उन्हें पूरी तैयारी करने का निर्देश दिया गया है। ताकि किसानों को किसी प्रकार की परेशानियों का सामना नहीं करना पड़े।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदिल्ली में लगातार पांचवे दिन 100 से ज्यादा मौतें; 7 दिन में चौथी बार देश का ओवरऑल एक्टिव केस बढ़ा - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें