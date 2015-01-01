पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:सेवानिवृत्त चौकीदारों की पेंशन की समस्या दूर करें

गढ़वा2 दिन पहले
झारखंड पेंशनर कल्याण समाज गढ़वा के अध्यक्ष केके यादव व सचिव अशर्फी राम ने आज उपायुक्त से मिलकर जिले में पेंशन अदालत लगाने एवं सेवानिवृत्त चौकीदारों को एसीपी अाैर एमएसीपी का लाभ देने की बात रखी। विदित हो कि इस जिले में काफी दिनों से पेंशन अदालत नहीं लगाई जा रही है। जिसके चलते अधिकांश विभागों में पेंशन से संबंधित मामले लंबित पड़े हुए हैं।

इस संदर्भ में पहले भी संगठन के द्वारा पेंशन अदालत लगाने का प्रयास किया जाता रहा है, लेकिन अभी तक पेंशन अदालत की व्यवस्था नहीं होने से पेंशनरों को असुविधा हो रही है। जिले में नियमित रूप से पेंशन अदालत लगाया जाए तो निश्चित रूप से समस्याओं का निपटारा समय पर हो सकेगा। इसके अलावा जिला में सेवानिवृत्त चौकीदारों को अभी तक एसीपी और एमएसीपी का लाभ नहीं मिला है।

जबकि नियमित चौकीदारों को इसका लाभ दिया जा चुका है। इन सभी विषयों पर उपायुक्त के साथ मौखिक रूप से एवं लिखित रूप से पेंशनर कल्याण समाज द्वारा विषय को रखा गया है। उपायुक्त ने संगठन के सभी बातों को सुनकर अपनी सहमति जताई और कहा कि ये सभी उचित मांग है। इस पर शीघ्र कार्रवाई की जाएगी। उन्होंने इस विषय को संज्ञान में लेते हुए सभी मांगों को शीघ्र देने हेतु अपने पीए को निर्देश दिया।

