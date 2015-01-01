पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आयोजन:काेराेना के कारण आर्थिक तंगी झेल रहे गढ़वा के कला साधक, संस्कार भारती ने लिया उनकी मदद का निर्णय

गढ़वा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बैठक में मौजूद लोग।
  • संस्कार भारती का दीपावली परिवार मिलन कार्यक्रम 29 नवंबर को, सेनेटाइजर-मास्क का होगा प्रबंध

गढ़वा ज़िला संस्कार भारती की बैठक संस्कार भारती के जीएन कॉन्वेंट स्थित कार्यालय में अध्यक्ष मदन प्रसाद केशरी की अध्यक्षता में हुई। बैठक की शुरुआत ध्येय गीत “साधयति संस्कार भारती से की गई। बैठक में 29 की पूर्वाह्न 11 बजे से दीपावली परिवार मिलन का आयोजन राम लला मंदिर में करने का निर्णय लिया गया। जिसमें साेशल डिस्टेंस का ध्यान रखते हुए मास्क व सैनिटाइज़र की व्यवस्था की जाएगी।

वहीं वैश्विक महामारी कोरोना के दौरान आर्थिक तंगी झेल रहे कला-साधकों की मदद सक्षम लोगों के सहयोग से की जानी है। इसके पूर्व भी संस्कार भारती के नेतृत्व में गढ़वा जिले के लगभग 100 परिवारों को आर्थिक सहायता पहुंचाई गई थी। जिसमें संस्कार भारती गढ़वा जिला इकाई के नाट्य संयोजक प्रेम दीवाना ने संस्कार भारती झारखण्ड प्रांत के मंत्री नीरज श्रीधर ‘स्वर्गीय’ के साथ मिलकर महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाया था।

इस अवसर पर विशेष आमंत्रित के रूप में उपस्थित संस्कार भारती के झारखण्ड प्रांत के मंत्री नीरज श्रीधर स्वर्गीय ने कहा संस्कार भारती के निर्धारित उत्सवों में से यह दीपावली परिवार मिलन उत्सव अत्यंत महत्वपूर्ण है।

दूर-दूर तक पहुंचाएंगे भारत माता का वैभव : गढ़वा जिला इकाई के अध्यक्ष मदन प्रसाद केसरी ने कहा कि संस्कार भारती से जुड़कर हम सभी लोग भारत माता को परम वैभव तक पहुँचाने में सतत प्रयत्नशील हैं। मातृशक्ति प्रमुख अंजलि शाश्वत ने कहा कि दीपावली परिवार मिलन में उपस्थित होने वाले परिवार के सभी सदस्यों के लिए मनोरंजक गतिविधियों का आयोजन किया जाता है। राजेश मिश्रा ने कहा कि संस्कार भारती का हर आयोजन मन को आह्लादित करता है। संगीत संयोजक पीके मिश्रा ने कहा कि हम कलाकारों की आत्मा संस्कार भारती में बसती है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबिहार में कैबिनेट विस्तार जल्द, MP में काउ टैक्स वसूलेगी सरकार; जम्मू में मिली आतंक की सुरंग - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी महत्वपूर्ण संस्था के साथ जुड़ने का आपको मौका मिलेगा। जो कि आपके लिए बहुत ही फायदेमंद साबित होगा। आपका मान-सम्मान तथा रुतबा भी बढ़ेगा। इस समय प्राकृतिक चीजों पर अपना अधिक से अधिक समय व्यतीत...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें