सहमति:दो-तीन दिन में चलेगी सासाराम-रांची इंटरसिटी

गढ़वा2 घंटे पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
पलामू के सांसद विष्णुदयाल राम ने कहा कि दो-तीन दिनों में सासाराम-रांची इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस का संचालन शुरू कर दिया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि पलामू व गढ़वा जिले के लोगों की समस्याओं को लेकर रेल महाप्रबंधक हाजीपुर को पत्र लिखा था।

जिसके आलोक में रेल महाप्रबंधक ने ट्रेन परिचालन शुरू करने के लिए सहमति प्रदान कर दी है। ट्रेन का परिचालन नहीं होने से पलामू व गढ़वा जिले के लोगों को परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ रहा है।

