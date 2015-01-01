पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:16 नवंबर से 15 दिसंबर तक होने वाले मतदाता सूची पुनरीक्षण कार्य को लेकर कई निर्देश जारी

बंशीधर नगरएक घंटा पहले
  • वैसे मतदान केंद्र जहां ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में 12 सौ से अधिक मतदाता तथा शहरी क्षेत्र में 14 सौ से अधिक मतदाता हैं

एसडीओ जय वर्धन कुमार ने मंगलवार को कार्यालय कक्ष में बीडीओ एवं बीपीआरओ के साथ बैठक की। बैठक में उन्होंने आगामी 16 नवंबर से 15 दिसंबर तक होने वाले मतदाता सूची पुनरीक्षण कार्य को लेकर बीडीओ एवं बीपीआरओ को कई आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिये। जानकारी के मुताबिक बैठक में एसडीओ ने सभी बीडीओ एवं बीपीआरओ को बताया कि आगामी 16 नवंबर से 15 दिसंबर तक होने वाले मतदाता सूची पुनरीक्षण कार्य होना है। उन्होंने बताया कि वैसे मतदान केंद्र जहां ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में 12 सौ से अधिक मतदाता तथा शहरी क्षेत्र में 14 सौ से अधिक मतदाता हैं।

उन मतदान केंद्र के मतदाताओं को निकटवर्ती मतदान केंद्र में स्थानांतरित करने को लेकर प्रपत्र आठ भरा जाएगा। एसडीओ ने कहा कि सभी मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदाता सूची पुनरीक्षण को लेकर बीएलओ के पास पर्याप्त संख्या में प्रपत्र की उपलब्धता सुनिश्चित करेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि मतदाता सूची पुनरीक्षण कार्य के लिये सभी बीएलओ एवं बीएलओ सुपरवाइजर को 15 नवंबर तक प्रशिक्षण देने का निर्देश दिया। एसडीओ ने कहा कि यदि किसी मतदान केंद्र के बीएलओ या बीएलओ सुपरवाइजर को बदलने की आवश्यकता हो तो 14 नवंबर तक प्रस्ताव उपलब्ध कराने का निर्देश दिया। उन्होंने कहा कि वैसे मतदान केंद्र जहां महिला और पुरुषों का लिंगानुपात कम हो उस मतदान केंद्र पर विशेष रूप से प्रचार प्रसार करते हुये अधिक से अधिक महिलाओं का नाम मतदाता सूची में जोड़ने का निर्देश दिया। आगामी पंचायत निर्वाचन को लेकर यह आवश्यक है कि मतदाता सूची पुनरीक्षण के दौरान विशेष सतर्कता बरती जाय। मतदाता सूची में महत्वपूर्ण व्यक्तियों का नाम दर्ज हो इसका सत्यापन करा लिया जाय एवं सभी सुयोग्य व्यक्तियों का नाम मतदाता सूची में जोड़ने की कार्रवाई की जाय।

