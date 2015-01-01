पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

छापेमारी:छह जुआरी गिरफ्तार, 15 हजार नगद समेत चार मोबाइल व दो बाइक जब्त

बंशीधर नगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सूचना के आधार पर नरही गांव में छापेमारी की गई

पुलिस ने थाना क्षेत्र के नरही गांव में छापेमारी कर जुआ अड्डा से छह जुआरियों को गिरफ्तार किया है। साथ ही जुआरियों के पास से 14 हजार 930 रुपए नगद, 4 मोबाइल एवं दो बाइक को भी जब्त किया है। इसकी जानकारी देते हुये थाना प्रभारी लालबिहारी प्रसाद ने बताया कि थाना क्षेत्र के नरही गांव में जुआ खेले जाने की गुप्त सूचना मिली थी। सूचना के आधार पर नरही गांव में छापेमारी की गई।

जहां से छह जुआरियों को गिरफ्तार किया गया। जबकि दो जुआरी बाइक छोड़कर भागने में सफल रहे। गिरफ्तार जुआरियों में राजेश कुमार रक्शा ग्राम निवासी, अभय गुप्ता पुरैनी ग्राम निवासी, सुब्रम चंद्रवंशी, वीरेंद्र पांडेय, अखिलेश पांडेय तीनों जासा ग्राम निवासी तथा विकास कुमार नरही ग्राम निवासी के नाम शामिल हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि गिरफ्तार जुआरियों के पास से 14 हजार 930 रुपए नगद, चार मोबाइल एवं दो बाइक जब्त की गई। थाना प्रभारी ने बताया कि थाना क्षेत्र में कोई भी अवैध धंधा नहीं चलने दिया जाएगा। उन्होंने कहा कि जुआ एवं शराब के खिलाफ लगातार कार्रवाई की जा रही है। उन्होंने कहा कि सभी जुआरियों को न्यायिक हिरासत में गढ़वा भेज दिया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमिशिगन में एक कपल के घर 14 बेटों के बाद हुआ बेटी मैगी का जन्म, उन्होंने माना अब हुई फैमिली कंप्लीट - लाइफस्टाइल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें