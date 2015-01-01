पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेवा:गरीबों को कंबल -गर्म कपड़े बांट रहीं हैं सामाजिक संस्था

गढ़वा2 दिन पहले
  • जायन्ट्स ग्रुप ऑफ गढ़वा ने किया कंबल और गर्म कपड़ा का वितरण, समाजसेवी शौकत ने 350 कंबल बांटे

भास्कर न्यूज, गढ़वा: जिले में पड़ रही कड़ाके की ठंड को देखते हुए गरीब व असहाय लोगों को राहत पहुंचाने में गढ़वा शहर के समाजसेवी व समाजसेवी संस्थाएं अहम भूमिका निभा रही है। ताकि गरीब व असहाय लोगों को ठंड के दिनों में परेशानियो का सामना न करना पड़े। इसक्रम में समाजसेवी सह अनेक निःशुल्क बैंक के संस्थापक शौकत खान पिछले तीन सप्ताह से गरीब व असहाय लोगों के बीच कंबल वितरण करने का कार्य कर रहे है। अभी तक उनके द्वारा 350 कंबल का वितरण किया जा चुका है। कंबल वितरण का कार्य उनके द्वारा पिछले पांच वर्षों से किया जा रहा है।

आज सोमवार को एसडीपीओ बहामन टुटी ने अनेक निःशुल्क बैंक पहुंचकर जिले के विभिन्न क्षेत्रों से आए हुए बुजुर्गों के बीच कम्बल वितरण किया। इस अवसर पर उन्होंने कहा कि शौकत खान की सेवा के बारे में उन्होंने जितना सुना था। आज पहली बार आकर देखा। वाकई में इनका कपड़ा बैंक गरीबों के लिए वरदान का काम कर रही है। एसडीपीओ ने कहा कि इस कड़ाके की ठंड में बुजुर्गों के बीच अपने हाथों से कम्बल वितरण करके गरीबों की चेहरे पर मुस्कान लाकर व गरीबों की आशिर्वाद पाकर काफ़ी शुकुन महसूस कर रहा हूं। शौकत खान ने कहा कि वे पिछले पांच वर्षों में पांच लाख से अधिक समय से गरीबों को राहत देने सफल रहे हैं।

