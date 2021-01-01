पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सेहत का ख्याल:स्वस्थ रहने के लिए पूरी नींद लें, खूब पानी पीएं

गढ़वाएक घंटा पहले
  • रहबर वेलफेयर सोसाइटी के शिविर में 120 मरीजों का शुगर जांच की गई, डॉ. अंसारी बोले

रहबर वेलफेयर सोसाईटी के तत्वावधान में अपना मेडिकल स्टोर नगर उंटारी में नि: शुल्क स्वास्थ जांच शिविर का आयोजन किया गया।शिविर में तैबा नर्सिंग होम मदरसा रोड उंचरी कर डॉक्टर अरशद अंसारी व डॉक्टर माहेरू यामानी के द्वारा लोगों की स्वास्थ जांच की। जांच शिविर मर तीन सौ मरीजों की जांच की गई। इस दौरान 120 मरीजों का शुगर जांच किया गया। वहीं 60 मरीजों का ईसीजी निःशुल्क किया गया। जांच शिविर में फरका, ब्लड शुगर, हाई ब्लड प्रेशर, हृदय रोग, दमा व महिला से सम्बंधित रोगों के मरीजों की जांच की गई। इसके अलावे अत्यंत गरीब मरीजों के बीच निःशुल्क दवा का वितरण किया गया।

मौके पर डॉ अरशद अंसारी ने कहा कि ऐसा माना जाता है कि स्वस्थ शरीर में स्वस्थ दिमाग रहता है। स्वस्थ शरीर रखने के लिए लोगों को अपने सेहत का ध्यान रखना चाहिए। इसके लिए लोग जब हेल्दी भोजन का सेवन करें तो खूब पानी पिएं। इसके अलावा व्यायाम करें। साथ ही पूरी नींद लें। उन्होंने कहा कि शारीरिक व्यायाम से भी ब्लड शुगर लेवल को कम किया जा सकता है। ब्रिटिश नेशनल हेल्थ सिस्टम के मुताबिक़, लोगों को एक हफ़्ते में लगभग ढाई घंटे एरोबिक्स एक्सरसाइज़ करनी चाहिए। जिसमें तेज गति से टहलना व सीढ़ियां चढ़ना शामिल है। अगर आपके शरीर का वज़न नियंत्रण में है तो आप ब्लड शुगर लेवल को आसानी से कम कर सकते हैं। डॉ माहेरु यमानी ने कहा कि भारत में महिलाओं का स्वास्थ्य एक उपेक्षित मुद्दा रहा है। वैसे तो महिलाएं अपने परिवार के सदस्यों का तो बहुत ध्यान रखती है। लेकिन खुद के लिए कहीं न कहीं लापरवाही करती है। हर परिवार में वह या तो एक बहन, बेटी, मां व पत्नी के रूप में सभी लोगों की देखभाल करती हैं। लेकिन अब यह स्थिति बदल रही है।

