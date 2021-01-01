पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सम्मानित:लर्नेटिक एप में अहम भूमिका निभाने वाले शिक्षक आलोक सम्मानित

गढ़वाएक घंटा पहले
  • विषय के पांच अन्य शिक्षकों को जो इनके टीम के प्रमुख अंग थे

स्कूली शिक्षा एवं साक्षरता विभाग तथा झारखंड शिक्षा परियोजना व झारखंड शैक्षिक अनुसंधान परिषद रांची के तत्वावधान में लॉकडाउन के अवधि में बच्चों की शिक्षण कार्य सुचारू रूप से हो सके। इसी उद्देश्य से विभाग के द्वारा लर्नेटिक एप का निर्माण किया गया। इस एप में कुल 20 हजार प्रश्न तैयार करने की योजना बनाई गई। इसमें वस्तुनिष्ठ प्रश्नों का संग्रह किया गया। इस कार्य के लिए एक समारोह में गुणवत शिक्षा के प्रभारी अभिनव कुमार पीरामल फाउंडेशन के झारखंड इकाई के प्रमुख अश्वनी कुमार व राज्य समन्वयक विनय कुमार सिंह की उपस्थिति में इतिहास एवं राजनीतिक शास्त्र विषय के राज्य स्तरीय समन्वयक आलोक कुमार स्नातकोत्तर प्रशिक्षित शिक्षक राजकीयकृत प्लस टू उच्च विद्यालय मेराल को शिक्षक पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया गया।

इसके साथ-साथ इनके विषय के पांच अन्य शिक्षकों को जो इनके टीम के प्रमुख अंग थे। इसमे समन्वयक ब्रजभूषण भूषण उच्च विद्यालय झरिया, डॉक्टर विकास कुमार प्लस टू उच्च विद्यालय रंका , मीरा लकड़ा, गौरी दत्त मंडेलिया उच्च विद्यालय रांची, रोशनी टोप्पो, बाल कृष्णा प्लस टू उच्च विद्यालय रांची, डॉ कृष्ण कुमार प्रभारी उच्च विद्यालय, राणाडीह गुमला, श्री दिलीप कुमार पाठक एवं अमरेंद्र कुमार दास प्लस टू उच्च विद्यालय नगर उंटारी व आशीष कुमार रवि प्लस टू उच्च विद्यालय सरायकेला को प्रशस्ति पत्र प्रदान किया गया l शिक्षा विभाग ने सभी विषयों के प्रश्न बैंक तैयार करने के लिए लगभग 150 शिक्षकों का चयन राज्य स्तरीय टीम में विभिन्न विषयों के लिए किया थाl इस ऐप के द्वारा सभी विषयों के ऑडियो एवं वीडियो शिक्षण सामग्री व प्रत्येक सप्ताह टेस्ट की व्यवस्था की गई है। जिससे वर्ग नवम से वर्ग 12वीं तक के बच्चों को मैट्रिक व इंटर की परीक्षा की तैयारी में सुविधा होगी lशिक्षा विभाग का उद्देश्य इस ऐप को प्रतिवर्ष अपग्रेड करने की योजना है l

