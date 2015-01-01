पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:शिकायत पर अनियमितता की जांच करने पहुंची टीम बोली- किसी योजना में नहीं मिली गड़बड़ी

बंशीधर नगर2 दिन पहले
  • पूर्व मंत्री रामचन्द्र केसरी ने सोलर लाइट व अन्य योजनाओं में अनियमितता का लगाया था आरोप

बंशीधर नगर पंचायत में चल रहे विकास कार्यों में पूर्व मंत्री रामचन्द्र केसरी द्वारा अनियमितता की शिकायत के मामले पर नगर विकास बिभाग के राज्य स्तरीय जांच टीम में आए अवर सचिव के रतन कुमार ने सिरे से खारिज की। शिकायत के आलोक में नगर विकास विभाग के प्रधान सचिव के निर्देश पर गठित टीम ने बुधवार को नगर पंचायत बंशीधर नगर पहुंचकर सभी बिंदुओं पर जांच की। इस दौरान जांच टीम को नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष विजया लक्ष्मी देवी ने बंशीधर की तस्वीर भेंट की। जांच के बाद पत्रकारों को बताया कि जितने भी शिकायत प्राप्त हुए हैं उनमें प्रथम दृष्टया किसी भी योजना में अनियमितता नहीं पाई गई है। जांचोपरांत जांच दल के अध्यक्ष नगर विकास एवं आवास विभाग के अपर सचिव ए के रतन ने पत्रकारों को बताया कि लाइट लगाने की जांच जारी है। अनियमितता तब माना जाता जब सरकारी राशि का भुगतान कर दिया जाता।

अभी तक टैंकर से पेयजल वितरण का भुगतान नहीं हुआ है। इसलिए इस में अनियमितता बरता गया है, यह कहा जाना गलत है। सोलर लाइट भारत सरकार के जेम पोर्टल से खरीदा गया है। इसकी जांच जारी है। दो फागिंग मशीन दो लााख 20 हजार मे क्रय किया गया है। इसमें नहीं लगता है कि अनियमितता हुई है। प्रत्येक वार्ड में फागिंग मशीन से दवा छिड़काव करने का निर्देश कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी को दिया गया है। जांच प्रतिवेदन सचिव को सौंपा जाएगा। इससे पूर्व जांच दल ने नगर पंचायत कार्यालय पहुंच अभिलेखों का गहन निरीक्षण किया। तत्पश्चात लाइट लगाए जाने की जांच स्थल पर जाकर किया तथा लाइट के संबंध में स्थानीय लाभुकों से पूछताछ किया। राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग 75 के किनारे वार्ड संख्या 8, वार्ड संख्या 12 व वार्ड संख्या 14 में लगे सोलर लाइट को देखा तथा आसपास के लोगों से पूछताछ किया। मौके पर जांच दल में शामिल मुख्यालय तकनीकी कोषांग के मुख्य अभियंता अशोक कुमार, सहायक अभियंता चंदन कुमार, अनुमंडल पदाधिकारी जयवर्धन कुमार, कार्यपालक दंडाधिकारी अजय कुमार तिर्की, कार्यपालक पदाधिकारी अमित कुमार, नगर पंचायत अध्यक्ष विजया लक्ष्मी देवी, उपाध्यक्ष लता देवी, नगर पंचायत के कार्यपालक अभियंता आफताब आलम, कनीय अभियंता राजीव कुमार, कौशल, नगर प्रबंधक रवि कुमार, आलोक नारायण सहित नगर पंचायत के प्रतिनिधि उपस्थित थे।

