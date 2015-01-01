पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खरना कल:नहाय-खाय के साथ आज से शुरू होगा सूर्योपासना का 4 दिवसीय महापर्व छठ

गढ़वा10 घंटे पहले
छठ पर लगी पूजा सामग्री की दुकान।
  • दिनभर निराहार रह छठव्रती तैयार करेंगी खीर, परिजन-पड़ोसी ग्रहण करेंगे प्रसाद

(मो. एनाम खान) नहाय खाय के साथ ही आज बुधवार से सूर्योपासना का चार दिवसीय महापर्व छठ शुरू हो जाएगा। छठ पर्व को लेकर एक ओर बाजार सज चुके हैं, वही चारों ओर हिंदी व भोजपुरी छठ गीतों की धूम मची हुई है। महंगाई के बावजूद बाजारों में भीड़ उमड़ रही है। छठ को लेकर फलों के दाम जहां आसमान छू रहे हैं। वहीं, बांस का सूप तीन सौ रुपया जोड़ा मिल रहा है। बावजूद इसके लोग बाजारों में खरीदारी के लिए उमड़ रहे हैं।

महापर्व के नाम से जाने वाले छठ के चार दिवसीय पूजा महोत्सव के पहले दिन बुधवार को छठव्रती नहाय खाय करेगी। इस दिन अरवा चावल, चना का दाल और कद्दू की सब्जी खाने का प्रचलन पौराणिक काल से ही चला आ रहा है। जिसकी सारी तैयारी पूरी कर ली गई है। नहाय खाय के दिन व्रती स्नान, ध्यान व पूजा के बाद सूर्य देव को अर्घ्य देने के लिए बनाए जाने वाले प्रसाद का अनाज तैयार करेगी। उसके बाद सात्विक भोजन करेगी। दूसरे दिन गुरुवार को खरना होगा।

जिसमें व्रती दिनभर निराहार रहकर शाम में सूर्यास्त के बाद खीर तैयार कर भगवान को अर्पित कर स्वयं ग्रहण करेगी। इसके बाद परिवार के सभी लोग वह प्रसाद ग्रहण करते हैं। तीसरे दिन शुक्रवार को सूर्यास्त के समय अस्ताचलगामी सूर्यदेव को अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा। यहां उल्लेखनीय है कि पूरी दुनिया में छठ व्रती ही ऐसे होते हैं जो उगते हुए सूरज के साथ डूबते हुए सूर्य की भी पूजा करते हैं।

उत्सव के अंतिम दिन शनिवार को सूर्योदय की बेला में उदीयमान सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने के बाद सूर्योपासना का यह पावन पर्व संपन्न हो जाएगा। इस दौरान खरना के बाद से उदित होते सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिए जाने तक व्रती पूरी तरह से निराहार रहेंगे।

नगर परिषद ने छठ पूजा को लेकर कराई घाटों की सफाई

नगर परिषद ने छठ पूजा को लेकर मंगलवार को क्षेत्र के वार्ड नंबर 21 स्थित जागृति संघ टंडवा, वार्ड नंबर 18 व 19 स्थित जय देवी संघ व दबगर मोहल्ला टंडवा तथा वार्ड नंबर आठ स्थित भास्कर क्लब नगवां छठ घाट की सफाई कराई गई। नप अध्यक्ष पिंकी केसरी ने कहा कि छठ तक सभी घाटाें की सफाई पूरी कर ली जाएगी।

20 से 40 प्रतिशत बढ़े हैं पूजा सामग्रियों के दाम

छठ पूजा को लेकर शहर के विभिन्न चौक चौराहों पर अस्थाई दुकान लगाए गए हैं। इस क्रम में शहर के मझिआंव मोड़ स्थित सरस्वतीया नदी पुल के पास छठ पूजा को लेकर सड़क के किनारे अस्थाई दुकान लगाए गए हैं। जहां बांस से बनाए गए सुप, दौरी, पंखा, मिट्टी के बर्तन, पूजा सामग्री आदि की बिक्री की जा रही है। दुकानदारों ने कहा कि पिछले वर्ष की तुलना इस वर्ष पूजन सामग्री के दामों में 20 से 40 प्रतिशत की वृद्धि हुई है। उन्होंने कहा कि बांस से निर्मित सूप 140 रुपए से लेकर 180 रुपए प्रति पीस की बिक्री की जा रही है।

