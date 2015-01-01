पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरोप:माैत के बाद दोबारा पाेस्टमार्टम कराने के लिए धरने पर बैठे मृतका के परिजन

गढ़वा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पोस्टमार्टम में गड़बड़ी का आरोप लगा सदर अस्पताल का गेट जाम किया

रमकंडा थाना क्षेत्र के रक्सी गांव निवासी ददन भुइयां की पत्नी अंतिमा देवी की मौत के बाद पोस्टमार्टम में गड़बड़ी का आरोप लगाते हुए परिजनों ने सदर अस्पताल के मुख्य गेट पर धरना दिया। करीब दो घंटे तक मुख्य गेट पर बैठे परिजनों की मांग थी कि अंतिमा के पोस्टमार्टम के दौरान चिकित्सक डॉ. आरएस सिंह ने अभियुक्तों से मिलकर गलत रिपोर्ट तैयार करने का काम किया है। मृतका की बहन सीमा देवी ने बताया कि अंतिमा की गला दबाकर हत्या कर दी गई थी। पर पोस्टमार्टम में चिकित्सकों ने सिर के पिछले हिस्से में चोट गिरने से बताया है।

जबकि अंतिमा के गले पर गला दबाने का निशान भी था। चिकित्सक ने पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में उसका वर्णन भी नहीं किया। धरना पर बैठी मृतका की तीनों बहन और भाई ने सिविल सर्जन सहित जिला प्रशासन से मेडिकल बोर्ड बनाकर पोस्टमार्टम कराने की मांग की। धरना पर बैठने वालों में कविता देवी, उर्मिला देवी, राजेन्द्र राम, मनोज राम, वीरेंद्र राम सहित अन्य लोग शामिल थे। उधर सिविल सर्जन डॉ एनके रजक ने बताया कि मृतका की मौत किस कारण से हुई, उसकी जानकारी नहीं है। पोस्टमार्टम कराने की जिम्मेवारी पुलिस की है। पुलिस मेडिकल बोर्ड की मांग करती तो बोर्ड के माध्यम से ही पोस्टमार्टम होता। मृतका के परिजन का आरोप निराधार और तथ्य विहीन है।

