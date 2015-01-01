पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

शिविर:स्वस्थ रहने के लिए योग-प्राणायाम का अभ्यास जरूरी

गढ़वाएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पतंजलि योग समिति सह भारत स्वाभिमान के तत्वावधान में 15 दिवसीय सहयोगी योग प्रशिक्षण शिविर

पतंजलि योग समिति सह भारत स्वाभिमान के तत्वावधान में आयोजित 15 दिवसीय सहयोगी योग शिक्षक प्रशिक्षण शिविर के आठवें दिन प्रशिक्षणार्थियों को योग प्रशिक्षक सुशील केसरी ने प्राणायाम, आसन, सूर्य नमस्कार, योगिक जॉगिंग का अभ्यास कराया ।साथ ही साथ धनतेरस के महत्व को बताते हुए कहा कि इसी दिन धनवंतरी ऋषि समुद्र मंथन से अमृत का कलश लेकर प्रकट हुए थे। वास्तव में आयुर्वेद में धनवंतरी ऋषि का काफी महत्व है। समुद्र मंथन से जो चीजें निकल कर आए उन्हें एक श्लोक के माध्यम से जाना जा सकता है।

योग प्रशिक्षक बोले- पहला सुख निरोगी काया, अतः सभी को योग प्राणायाम का अभ्यास करना चाहिए

श्री मणि रंभा वारुणी, अमिय शंख गजराज। शशि धनु धेनु कल्पतरु, धनवंतरी विष बाज। वास्तव में आज धनतेरस की रूपरेखा बदल गई है। परंतु हमें यह नहीं भूलना चाहिए कि यदि स्वास्थ्य है तो सब कुछ है। कहा भी गया है पहला सुख निरोगी काया अतः सभी को योग प्राणायाम का अभ्यास करना चाहिए। भारत स्वाभिमान के जिला प्रभारी नागेंद्र तिवारी ने लोगों को योग के प्रति संवेदनशील होने और इसे अपने जीवन में अपनाने की बात कही। इस अवसर पर परशुराम मंदिर के संस्थापक एवं दान दाता सच्चिदानंद पांडेय, कोषाध्यक्ष सत्यनारायण दुबे, व्यवस्थापक संतोष चौबे, महामंत्री संध्या तिवारी, अधिवक्ता मनोज कुमार दुबे, चंदन तिवारी, कल्पना तिवारी, राकेश कुमार, खुशबू रानी, विजय तिवारी, आलोक पांडेय, सुरेश सिंह, संगीता कुमारी, अनीश कुमार तिवारी, सुप्रिया पांडेय, सोनी चौबे सहित अन्य साधक उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं? - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें