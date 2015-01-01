पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

झारखंड में सूर्य का रिश्ता:गढ़वा के बरखाेहरा में सबसे देर पहुंचती हैं सूरज की किरणें, पाकुड़ में सबसे पहले

गढ़वा4 घंटे पहले
बरखोहरा में सूर्यास्त।
  • 200 लोग रहते हैं यूपी और छत्तीसगढ़ की सीमा पर बसे बरखोहरा में
  • 300 आबादी है पाकुड़ जिले के हरिगंज की, सुबह 5.57 बजे सूर्योदय होता है

(मुनीर खान) आप जानते होंगे कि देश में सबसे पहले सूर्याेदय अरुणाचल प्रदेश और सबसे देरी से सूर्यास्त गुजरात में होता है, लेकिन क्या जानते हैं कि झारखंड में सूर्य सबसे पहले कहां डेरा डालता है और कहां सबसे देरी से अस्त हाेता है? प्रदेश में सबसे पहले सूर्योदय पाकुड़ जिले में होता है। झारखंड में सूर्यास्त सबसे देरी से गढ़वा में होता है। गढ़वा के धुरकी प्रखंड के बरखोहरा गांव में सूर्य देरी से ढलता है।

उत्तर प्रदेश और छत्तीसगढ़ की सीमा पर कनहरी नदी के किनारे बसे इस गांव की आबादी करीब 200 होगी। यहां के अधिकतर लोग रोजगार के लिए दूसरे राज्यों में पलायन करते हैं। पाकुड़ के सीमा क्षेत्र में अमड़ापाड़ा में हरिगंज गांव है, जहां सूर्य की किरणें सबसे पहले पड़ती हैं। हरिगंज की आबादी करीब 300 है। यहां के ग्रामीणों को भरोसा है कि विकास की किरणें भी जल्दी ही पड़ेंगी।

गढ़वा के दानरो नदी घाट पर रात भर रुक कर होती है आराधना

जिला मुख्यालय में दानरो व सरस्वतीया नदी तट पर छठव्रतियों की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी। यहां व्रती रात भर रहकर भुवन भास्कर की आराधना करते हैं। स्टूडेंट क्लब, फ्रेंडस क्लब, छठ पूजा समिति विशुनपुर, टी ग्रुप, जागृति क्लब, सूर्या क्लब, सहिजना छठ पूजा समिति, जय देवी संघ, टंडवा समेत विभिन्न छठ घाटों पर छठव्रतियों ने पूजा की।

समझें सूर्य का आना-जाना

जिला सूर्योदय सूर्यास्त पाकुड़ (हरिगंज) 5.57 4.51 रांची 6.05 5.03 जमशेदपुर 6.00 5.00 धनबाद 6.01 4.58 चाईबासा 6.01 5.02 सिमडेगा 6.07 5.07 पलामू 6.10 5.06 गढ़वा (धुरकी) 6.12 5.08

