हदसा:सड़क दुर्घटना में तीन लोग घायल, गढ़वा रेफर

बंशीधरनगर3 घंटे पहले
थाना क्षेत्र के कधवन गांव में मोटरसाइकिल दुर्घटना में तीन लोग घायल हो गए। घायलों को स्थानीय लोगों के द्वारा अनुमंडल अस्पताल में प्राथमिक उपचार के लिए लाया गया। जहां प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद आशीष कुमार को बेहतर इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल गढ़वा रेफर कर दिया गया। घायलों में मझिआंव थाना क्षेत्र आशीष कुमार एवं दुद्दी थाना क्षेत्र के धुमाछतवा गांव निवासी आदित्य कुमार और शांति देवी का नाम शामिल है।

कीटनाशक खा किया आत्महत्या का प्रयास

रमना थाना क्षेत्र के बनखेता गांव निवासी मंदीप राम की पत्नी परानी देवी 30 वर्ष ने कीटनाशक दवा खाकर आत्महत्या करने का प्रयास किया। उसका इलाज सदर अस्पताल में किया जा रहा है। घटना के संबंध में परिजनों ने बताया कि कुछ बात को लेकर घर में विवाद उत्पन्न हुआ था। उसी बात से उग्र होकर रानी देवी ने कीटनाशक दवा खा ली। परिजनों के द्वारा उसे तत्काल इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल लाया गया।

