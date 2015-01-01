पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

प्रशिक्षण:ओपन चयन शिविर में बेहतर खिलाड़ियाें काे चुनकर दिलाया जाएगा प्रशिक्षण : पोद्दार

गढ़वा2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सीसीटीवी कैमरे से हाेगी स्टेडियम की निगरानी : जिला खेल पदाधिकारी

सोमवार को ज़िला खेल पदाधिकारी तूफान कुमार पोद्दार ने प्रखंड सह अंचल कार्यालय गढ़वा स्थित अपने कार्यालय में विभिन्न खेलों के प्रशिक्षकों के साथ बैठक की। उन्होंने प्रशिक्षकों से लॉकडाउन के समय में अपने-अपने खिलाड़ियों के टच में रहने और उन्हें गाइड करने का निर्देश दिया है। खेल पदाधिकारी ने आउटडोर और इंडोर स्टेडियम के रखरखाव पर भी चर्चा की। वहीं स्टेडियम को सही से संचालित और सुरक्षित रखने के लिए जिला खेल पदाधिकारी के माध्यम से झारखंड खेल प्राधिकरण को पत्र लिखने का निर्णय बैठक में लिया गया।

बैठक के दौरान जिला खेल पदाधिकारी के समक्ष प्रमुख रूप से असामाजिक तत्वों के द्वारा आउटडोर और इंडोर स्टेडियम को क्षति पहुंचाए जाने व सामानों की चोरी किए जाने की बात सामने आई। जिस पर जिला खेल पदाधिकारी ने कहा कि जल्द ही आउटडोर स्टेडियम में सीसीटीवी कैमरा लगाए जाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि अगले वित्तीय वर्ष के लिए बैठक में निर्णय लिया गया है कि जिला मुख्यालय के साथ ही अनुमंडल मुख्यालय में भी 10 दिवसीय ओपन चयन शिविर का आयोजन किया जाएगा। शिविर के माध्यम से बेहतर करने वाले खिलाड़ियों को चुनकर विभागीय प्रशिक्षण केंद्र में नामांकन कराया जाएगा। बैठक में शैलेन्द्र पाठक, अरविंद दुबे, रमाशंकर सिंह, प्रभात रंजन तिवारी, ललन पहलवान, विभागीय कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर ललन कुमार आदि उपस्थित थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटाटा ने बनाई टेस्ट किट, कंपनी का दावा- 90 मिनट में पता चलेगा कोरोना है या नहीं - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें