हादसा:दुर्घटना में बाइक सवार दो लोग घायल

गढ़वाएक घंटा पहले
मेराल थाना क्षेत्र के गांव निवासी बिगन मेहता 60 वर्ष व अशर्फी मेहता का पुत्र नरेश मेहता 35 वर्ष मोटरसाइकिल दुर्घटना में घायल हो गया है। उसका इलाज सदर अस्पताल में किया जा रहा है। घटना के संबंध में घायल बिगन मेहता ने बताया कि यह लोग अपने घर से भवनाथपुर रिश्तेदार के घर जा रहे थे। उसी बीच भवनाथपुर से 3 किलोमीटर पहले ही मोटरसाइकिल अनियंत्रित होकर एक डायवर्सन से जा टकराई जिससे मोटरसाइकिल दुर्घटनाग्रस्त हो गया।

घटना के बाद आसपास के लोग सहयोग से दोनों घायलों को उठाकर तत्काल इलाज के लिए सदर अस्पताल लाया गया। घटना में दोनों घायलों के शरीर के विभिन्न हिस्सों में गंभीर चोट आई है। चिकित्सक के अनुसार दोनों घायलों की स्थिति खतरे से बाहर बताया गया है।

