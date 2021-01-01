पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जलापूर्ति:जून माह तक शहरी पेयजलापूर्ति योजना होगी पूरी

गढ़वाएक घंटा पहले
गढ़वा शहर के लोगों को इस वर्ष गर्मी के दिनों में पेयजल की गंभीर समस्या से नहीं जूझना पड़ेगा। गढ़वा शहर के लोगों को 10 किलोमीटर दूर कोयल नदी से पेयजलापूर्ति किए जाने की शहरी पेय जलापूर्ति योजना जून माह में धरातल पर उतर जाएगी। पेयजल एवं स्वच्छता विभाग से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार उक्त योजना से संबंधित 70 प्रतिशत काम पूर्ण हो चुका है। शेष 30 प्रतिशत कार्य को पूर्ण करने को लेकर निर्माण कार्य मे लगी कंपनी के द्वारा जोर- शोर से कार्य किया जा रहा है।

विभाग के पदाधिकारियों ने कहा कि जून माह तक उक्त योजना का निर्माण कार्य पूर्ण हो जाएगा। ऐसे में इस वर्ष शहरी क्षेत्र के लोगों को भीषण गर्मी में पेयजल की समस्या से निजात मिल सकता है। विदित हो पिछले सात वर्षों से शहर के लोग इस योजना से जलापूर्ति के लिए उम्मीद लगाए बैठे हैं। लेकिन विभिन्न समस्याओं के कारण यह योजना अभी तक धरातल पर नही उतर सका है। लेकिन स्थानीय विधायक सह मंत्री मिथिलेश ठाकुर के प्रयास से इस वर्ष इसके पूरा होने की पूरी उम्मीद जताई जा रही है। योजना की शुरुआत वर्ष 2013 में पेयजल एवं स्वच्छता विभाग ने 38 करोड़ रुपए की लागत से किया था।

दिल्ली की कंपनी एसएमएस पर्यावरण लिमिटेड को जिम्मेवारी दी गई थी। कार्य पूर्ण करने का समय वर्ष 2015 निर्धारित की गई थी। लेकिन उक्त कंपनी के द्वारा निर्धारित समय तक कार्य पूर्ण नही किया गया। समय विस्तार भी किया गया था। बावजूद इसके उक्त कंपनी के द्वारा कार्य को पूर्ण नही किया गया। अंतत: विभागीय निर्देश के आलोक में संवेदक का एकरारनामा 14 नवंबर 2017 को रद्द कर दिया गया़। इसके बाद चार जून 2019 को उक्त योजना का शेष कार्य पूर्ण करने को लेकर धनबाद की कंपनी एमएस हिमांशु महतो को जिम्मेवारी दी गई।

