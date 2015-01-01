पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

समस्या को लेकर मुलाकात:आंगनबाड़ी सेविकाओं की समस्याओं के लेकर मंत्री से मिला वर्कर्स यूनियन का प्रतिनिधिमंडल

गढ़वा2 दिन पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

झारखंड प्रदेश आंगनबाड़ी वर्कर्स यूनियन गढ़वा जिला ईकाई का प्रतिनिधिमंडल आज बुधवार को प्रदेश के पेयजल एवं स्वच्छता मंत्री मिथलेश कुमार ठाकुर से आंगनबाड़ी सेविका व सहायिका कि समस्या को लेकर मुलाकात की। इस दौरान मंत्री से कई बिंदुओं पर चर्चा की गई। इस अवसर पर कहा गया कि सेविका-सहायिका का पोषाहार व मानदेय 2016 से 2020 तक के बीच कई माह का बकाया है।

वहीं सबला पोषाहार योजना के 11 से 18 वर्ष तक के किशोरी बालिका के लिए लागू था। यह योजना फरवरी 2017 तक लागू था। इस योजना के अंतर्गत सेविका द्वारा पोषाहार खरीद कर किशोरी के बीच वितरण किया गया। इस योजना के तहत झारखंड सरकार से सिर्फ चावल दिया जाता था। दाल, चीनी आदि सेविका द्वारा खरीद कर वितरण किया गया है।

वितरण जन प्रतिनिधि कि उपस्थित मे किशोरी का आधार एंव फोटो लगा कर किया गया है। इस का पैसा अप्रैल 2016 से फरवरी 2017 कुल 11 माह का बाकी है। बकाया राशि गढ़वा जिला मे 232 केन्द्र व भंडरिया के 79 केन्द्र को नही मिला है। उन्होंने कहा कि एक माह मे एक सेन्टर का 5000 रुपए होता है। इस तरह इस योजना के तहत एक करोड़ 71 लाख पांच हजार रुपए बकाया है।

प्रतिनिधिमंडल में शामिल लोगों ने कहा कि शेष सभी परियोजना को सबला पोषाहार राशि मिल चुका है । उन्होंने कहा कि सुखा राशन सेविका द्वारा पोषाहार खरीद कर 3 वर्ष से 6 वर्ष तक के बच्चो को वितरण किया रहा जा रहा है। इस मे 30 से 50 प्रतिशत तक जिला से कटौती किया जा रहा है। जबकि लॉकडाउन मे सभी बच्चो को राशन लगातार दिया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें