हादसा:गढ़वा में गड्‌ढ़े में जाने से बाइक हुई अनियंत्रित, सड़क पर गिरे सवार को ट्रक ने कुचला; मौत

बंशीधर नगर (गढ़वा)10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
घटनास्थल पर जुटी लोगों की भीड़।
  • बाइक सड़क पर बने एक गड्‌ढ़े में जाने से अनियंत्रित हो गई और पीछे बैठा शख्स नीचे गिर गया
  • पीछे से आ रहे तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने सड़क पर गिरे युवक को कुचल दिया, इससे उसकी मौत हो गई

महदेईया गांव के पास बुधवार को सड़क हादसे में एक बाइक सवार युवक की मौत हो गई। जबकि बाइक पर सवार दो अन्य लोग जख्मी हो गए। दरअसल, बाइक सड़क पर बने एक गड्‌ढ़े में जाने से अनियंत्रित हो गई और पीछे बैठा शख्स नीचे गिर गया। इसी बीच पीछे से आ रहे तेज रफ्तार ट्रक ने युवक को कुचल दिया। घटना राष्ट्रीय राजमार्ग-75 पर मां नगीना शाही कॉलेज के पास हुई।

मृतक की पहचान नंदेष उरांव (21) के रूप में की गई। नंदेष अपने जीजा कमलेश उरांव व एक अन्य रिश्तेदार के साथ बाइक से यूपी जा रहा था। बाइक कमलेश उरांव चला रहा था। कमलेश ने बताया कि गड्‌ढ़े में बाइक के जाने से अनियंत्रित होने पर पीछे बैठा नंदेष सड़क पर गिर गया। इसी बीच ट्रक ने उसे कुचल दिया। घटना के बाद ड्राइवर ट्रक छोड़ भाग निकला।

स्थानीय लोगों की मदद से घायलों को अस्पताल पहुंचाया गया और घटना की सूचना पुलिस को दी गई। मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस शव को पोस्टमॉर्टम के लिए भिजवा दिया है। वहीं, ट्रक को जब्त कर थाना ले आई है।

