दिन की शुरुआत उत्साह और ऊर्जा की कमी महसूस हो सकती है। फिर भी आप अपने काम पर ध्यान देने की कोशिश करेंगे। खुद को मोटिवेटेड बनाए रखना आज आपके लिए थोड़ा मुश्किल हो सकता है। अनचाही भावनाओं को दूर करने के लिए अधिक प्रयास करना होगा।\r\n\r\n
करियर: करियर और पैसों से जुड़ी बातें चिंता बढा सकती है।\r\n\r\n
लव: पार्टनर के साथ मिलकर एक्टिविटी प्लान करें उदासीनता दूर होगी ।\r\n\r\n
हेल्थ: सिर दर्द और बालों की समस्या सता सकती है।',luckyColor:"लाल",luckyNumber:"2"}},rashiYearly:null,recentlyVisitedRashiType:"today",numerologyToday:null,numerologyYearly:null},governance:{privacyPolicy:null,termsAndService:null,rss:null,cookiePolicy:null,advertise:null,mahindraxuv:null,contactUs:null},common:{loadingState:{loadingState:"complete"},show404Page:!1,hasAdBlock:!1,errorMessage:null,hasAcceptedPolicy:!1,refreshAdUnits:{"/28928716/Bhaskar/Article/M.DAB_AS_BTF_300x250":{adUnitCode:"/28928716/Bhaskar/Refresh/M.DAB_AS_BTF_300x250_Refresh",interval:12e3}},remoteConfig:{ipl:{calendarFileId:"calendar_new_",folderPath:"cricket/ipl/hindi/",seriesId:"3978",standingFileId:"standing_3978_"},elections:{bihar:{countingType:"",countingDayViewEnabled:!1,countingStarted:!1,refreshDuration:15e3,kycRefreshDuration:15e3},mp:{countingType:"",countingDayViewEnabled:!1,countingStarted:!1,refreshDuration:15e3,kycRefreshDuration:15e3}},__default__:{ipl:{seriesId:"3978",calendarFileId:"calendar_new_",standingFileId:"standing_3978_",folderPath:"cricket/ipl/hindi/"},cpl:{seriesId:"3957",calendarFileId:"calendar_new_domestic_westindies_",standingFileId:"standing_3957_",folderPath:"cricket/cpl/hindi/"}}},navigationStackLength:0},widgets:{standings:null,matchStats:null,extendedStats:null,schedulePage:null,iplListing:null,listingData:null,electionHomeLinks:null,electionDates:null,electionKycData:null,electionCountingData:null,constituencyDetail:null,candidateDetail:null}}