भाई-बहन हत्याकांड:आदिवासी सामाजिक संगठनों ने निकाला मशाल जुलूस, घाघरा बंद वापस लिया

घाघरा3 घंटे पहले
  • 15 दिन में अपराधी पकड़े नहीं गए तो गुमला-लोहरदगा होगा बंद

भास्कर न्यूज| घाघरा प्रखंड मुख्यालय के चांदनी चौक के समीप आदिवासी सामाजिक संगठनों के कार्यकर्ताओं के द्वारा बीते 25 अक्टूबर को हुए भाई-बहन की हत्या मामले को लेकर मंगलवार को मशाल जुलूस निकाला गया। इस दौरान सभी झगरा कुंभा में एकत्रित होकर जुलूस के शक्ल में हाथों में मशाल लेकर चांदनी चौक पहुंचे। सभी ने नारा लगाते हुए कहा हत्यारों को जल्द गिरफ्तार करो, हत्यारों को फांसी दो जैसे के नारे लगाए गए। इस दौरान अरविंद भगत ने कहा प्रशासन को 3 नवंबर तक का समय दिया गया था, यदि प्रशासन अपराधियों को पकड़ने में नाकामयाब होती है तो 4 अक्टूबर को घाघरा बंद का आह्वान किया गया था।

इस संबंध में पुलिस प्रशासन से प्रतिनिधियों की बैठक हुई जिस पर प्रशासन ने लोगों से आग्रह करते हुए कहा है कि एक आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है, बाकी सभी अपराधी जल्द गिरफ्तार होंगे। इस पर आदिवासी संगठनों के प्रतिनिधियों ने प्रशासन की बात माना और बंदी वापस लेते हुए उन्हें 15 दिन का टाइम दिया गया है। यदि 15 दिन के अंदर जितने भी अपराधी है वे नहीं पकड़े गए तो गुमला लोहरदगा जिला को पूरी तरह से बंद रखा जाएगा। साथ ही प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने बताया कि मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन व डीजीपी एमवी राव से मुलाकात कर अपराधियों को फांसी की सजा दिलाने का आग्रह करेंगे।

