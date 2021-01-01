पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शपथ:लोकतंत्र की मजबूती के लिए दिलाई गई मतदान की शपथ

घाघराएक घंटा पहले
  • इस अवसर पर प्रखंड मुख्यालय सहित सभी बूथों पर मतदाताओं को लोकतंत्र की मजबूती के लिए शपथ दिलाई गई

घाघरा प्रखंड क्षेत्र में राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस सोमवार को मनाया गया। इस अवसर पर प्रखंड मुख्यालय सहित सभी बूथों पर मतदाताओं को लोकतंत्र की मजबूती के लिए शपथ दिलाई गई। इस अवसर पर में बीडीओ विष्णु देव कच्छप व सीओ दिनेश प्रसाद गुप्ता की उपस्थिति में सभी सरकारी कर्मियों ने लोकतंत्र की मजबूती के लिए सामूहिक शपथ प्रखंड परिसर में लिया। मौके पर बीडीओ ने कहा कि राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस का उद्देश्य लोगों की मतदान में अधिकतम भागीदारी सुनिश्चित करने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करना है।

अंचलाधिकारी ने बताया कि राष्ट्रीय मतदाता दिवस के दिन देश के प्रत्येक मतदाता को अपनी सक्रिय भागीदारी के माध्यम से लोकतंत्र को मजबूत करने का संकल्प लेना चाहिए। घाघरा के राजकीय मध्य विद्यालय के साथ प्रखंड क्षेत्र के सभी बूथों पर बीएलओ द्वारा नए मतदाताओं के बीच मतदाता पहचान पत्र का वितरण के साथ मतदाता प्रतिज्ञा की शपथ दिलाई गयी। मौके पर प्रखंड उपप्रमुख कृष्णा कुमार लोहरा, प्रभारी जेएसएस अशोक साहू, आवास कोऑर्डिनेटर अशोक गुप्ता, राजस्व उपनिरीक्षक नवल किशोर जायसवाल, दिनेश भगत, सुधीर टोप्पो, मोहम्मद जमील, बालचंद उरांव उपस्थित थे।

