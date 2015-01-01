पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:हेसालौंग के वार्ड सदस्य पर दुष्कर्म का केस दर्ज

गिद्दी3 घंटे पहले
  • महिला ने बलबीर प्रजापति पर प्रलोभन देकर प्रेमजाल में फंसाने का आरोप लगाया

गिद्दी पुलिस ने एक महिला की लिखित शिकायत के आधार पर हेसालौंग पंचायत के वार्ड 7 के वार्ड सदस्य बलबीर प्रजापति पर महिला के साथ दुष्कर्म करने व लाखों की ठगी करने का केस दर्ज किया है। दर्ज प्राथमिकी में महिला ने कहा है कि उसका विवाह पतरातू में हुआ था। पांच वर्ष पूर्व उसके पति ने मार-पीट कर घर से निकाल दिया। इसके बाद वह अपने पिता के साथ रहने लगी। जबकि पति से तलाक का केस न्यायालय में लंबित है।

साथ ही ईंट -भट्ठा में काम कर अपना व अपने सात वर्षीय पुत्र का जीवन-यापन करती हूं। बलबीर प्रजापति तरह-तरह का हथकंडा अपनाकर मुझे अपने प्रेमजाल में फंसा लिया। साथ ही विवाह के लिए परिजनों से भी सहमति ली। फिर फरवरी 2019 से यौन शोषण करने लगा। विवाह करने की बात कहने पर हर बार अगले माह कर लेने की बात कहता रहा।

