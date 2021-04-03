पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलीगढ़ा नया कांटा के पास वारदात:गिद्दी में अपराधियों ने सड़क बना रहे कर्मी को मारी गोली

गिद्दी4 घंटे पहले
गिद्दी अस्पताल में घायल का उपचार करते स्वास्थ्य कर्मी। - Dainik Bhaskar
गिद्दी अस्पताल में घायल का उपचार करते स्वास्थ्य कर्मी।

अज्ञात बाइक सवार दो अपराधियों ने गुरूवार की रात लगभग आठ बजे गिद्दी दामोदर पूल से गिद्दी सी ट्रेकर स्टैंड तक कालीकरण सड़क निर्माण करा रहे मेसर्स एमडी नईम अंसारी एंड असाही इंजीनियरिंग एंड कंस्ट्रक्शन प्रा.लि. (जेवी) के कर्मी सह केंदीया टोला निवासी बहादुर मुर्मू को रेलीगढ़ा नया कांटा घर के पास दायें पैर में गोली मारकर फरार हो गए।

अपराधियों के गोली से बहादुर मुर्मू घायल हो गए। घायलावस्था में ही बहादुर किसी तरह भाग कर गिद्दी अस्पताल पहुंचे। जहां चिकित्सक ने बहादुर मुर्मू का प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद बेहतर उपचार के लिए बाहर भेज दिया। घटना की जानकारी मिलते ही जहां गिद्दी थाना प्रभारी अरविंद कुमार सिंह अस्पताल पहुंच घटना की जानकारी ली। वहीं गिद्दी अस्पताल में लोगों की भीड़ उमड़ पड़ी।

घायल बहादुर मुर्मू ने बताया कि पेवर मशीन का टायर पंचर हो गया था। जिसके कारण वे और उनके दो साथी मनोज टुडू व शिबू बेदिया मशीन के पास थोड़ी दूरी पर खड़े थे। इतने में लगभग आठ बजे गिद्दी की ओर से एक बाइक में हेलमेट पहने और एक मुहं बांधे दो लोग उनके पास पहूंचे। उन्होंने मुंशी कहां है कि बात पुछा।

मुंशी के नहीं होने की बात कहने पर वे लोग विकास तिवारी से बात किया है कि नहीं यह कह दायें पैर में एक गोली मार दी। जिसके बाद वे भागकर जान बचाई। जबकि दोनों बाइक सवार फरार हो गए। बहादुर मुर्मू ने बताया कि अंधेरा होने के कारण अपराधी किस ओर भागे यह पता नहीं चल पाया।

मालूम हो कि 24 जून 2019 की रात दस बजे अपराधकर्मियों ने गिद्दी सागर चाैक स्थित सड़क निर्माण करा रहे साइड मैनेजर वरूण विश्वास के आवास के बाहर गेट पर रंगदारी के लिए तीन चक्र गोली चला दहशत फैलाने का प्रयास किया था। जिसके बाद पुलिस घटना में शामिल मुकेश सिंह के गुर्गे को गिरफ्तार कर जेल भेज दिया था। साथ ही पुलिस सुरक्षा देकर सड़क का काम करा रही थी। बताते है कि अपराधी रात के अंधेरे का फायदा उठाकर घटना को अंजाम दिया है।

