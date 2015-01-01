पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्वाचन आयोग:गोला के पोलिंग बूथों पर फोटो पहचान पत्र का प्रदर्शन शुरू

गोलाएक घंटा पहले
भारत निर्वाचन आयोग के निर्देशानुसार विधानसभा के पोलिंग बूथों में रविवार से फोटो पहचान पत्र प्रदर्शन शुरुआत की गई। बताया कि मतदाता जहां अपना वोट डालते हैं 22 नवंबर रविवार, 28 नवंबर शनिवार, 05 दिसंबर शनिवार और 13 दिसंबर रविवार को 10 बजे से 4 बजे तक फोटो मतदाता सूची प्रदर्शित की जाएगी।

मतदाता अपने फोटो पहचान सूची में त्रुटियों की जांच कर सुनिश्चित कर सकते हैं कि आपका नाम मतदाता सूची मेंं है, या नहीं, यदि है तो उसमे कोई गलती तो नहीं है, यदि कोई गलती है, तो आप सुधारने के लिए फार्म भर सकते हैं। इसके अलावा नए वोटर कार्ड के लिए भी फॉर्म भरने के काम की भी शुरुआत हो गई है।

निर्वाचन आयोग ने नया वोटर कार्ड बनवाने के लिए दो रंगीन पासपोर्ट साइज फ़ोटो, राशन कार्ड की फ़ोटो कॉपी या आधार कार्ड की फ़ोटो कॉपी, जन्मतिथि प्रमाण-पत्र की फ़ोटो कॉपी,बताया गया कि नए वोटर कार्ड बनाने वाले की उम्र कम से कम 18 वर्ष की होनी चाहिए, घर के किसी एक सदस्य के वोटर कार्ड की फ़ोटो कॉपी फॉर्म के साथ संलग्न करना आवश्यक है।

मतदाताओं से अपील करते हुए कहा है कि सभी बूथों में निर्धारित तिथियों को उक्त समय में बीएलओ से निश्चित रूप से मिलकर अपने फोटो पहचान सूची की जांच कर लेंं। इस संबंध में बीडीओ अजय कुमार रजक ने जानकारी देते हुए कहा कि वोटर कार्ड से संबंधित किसी अन्य समस्या के लिए भी इसी दिन अपने बूथों पर बीएलओ से सम्पर्क कर समाधान कर सकते हैंं।

