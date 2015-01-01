पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:गाेला में फूल तोड़ने गए वृद्ध की तालाब में डूबकर मौत

गोला4 घंटे पहले
  • पानी में घुसने के बाद कुछ दूरी तक वह गया और डूब गया

थाना क्षेत्र के पतरातू गांव में एक वृद्ध व्यक्ति की मौत शुक्रवार को तालाब में डूबने से हो गई। गांव के धौंठा टोला निवासी महरंगी मुंडा पिता बौड़ा मुंडा उम्र 55 वर्ष प्रत्येक वर्ष दीपावली पर तालाब से शालुक फूल तोड़कर बेचने के लिए रामगढ़ ले जाता था। इस बार भी वह गांव के तालाब से फूल तोड़ने गया था।

पानी में घुसने के बाद कुछ दूरी तक वह गया और डूब गया। उसे डूबता देख तालाब के बाहर खड़े छोटे-छोटे बच्चे जोर-जोर से चिल्लाने लगे। आवाज सुनकर जब तक गांव वाले आते तक तक वृद्ध डूब चुका था। सूचना पाकर पहुंची पुलिस ने घटनास्थल से शव को अपने कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया। मृतक के परिजनों ने थाना में आवेदन दिया है। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

