पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

रामगढ़ के गोला में हादसा:पेट्रोल पंप से निकल रहे बाइक सवार को तेज रफ्तार स्कॉर्पियो ने मारी टक्कर, युवक की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत

रामगढ़14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हादसे के बाद पुलिस ने स्कॉर्पियो सहित चालक को हिरासत में ले लिया। फिलहाल, इस संबंध में गोला पुलिस आगे की कार्रवाई में जुटी हुई है।
  • गुरुवार देर शाम रामगढ़ रिश्तेदार के घर जा रहा था 22 साल का युवक
  • स्थानीय लोगों ने स्कॉर्पियो चालक को पकड़कर पुलिस के हवाले किया

गोला थाना क्षेत्र स्थित नेशनल हाइवे 23 पर तेज रफ्तार स्कॉर्पियो चालक ने बाइक सवार को टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में बाइक सवार की मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। बताया जा रहा है कि युवक एनएच-23 स्थित रिलायंस पेट्रोल पंप से बाइक में तेल भरवाकर निकल रहा था। उधर, हादसे के बाद स्थानीय लोगों ने स्कॉर्पियो चालक को पकड़कर पुलिस को इसकी सूचना दी। सूचना के बाद मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस ने स्कॉर्पियो, उसके चालक को हिरासत में ले लिया जबकि दुर्घटनाग्रस्त बाइक और युवक के शव को थाना ले आई। शुक्रवार सुबह शव को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए रामगढ़ सदर अस्पताल भेज दिया गया है।

पेटरवार के रहनेवाला था युवक
मृतक की पहचान पेटरवार नया बस स्टैंड निवासी 22 साल के देवेंद्र कुमार पांडेय के रूप में की गई है। बताया जा रहा है कि गुरुवार रात करीब 10:30 बजे देवेंद्र बाइक से रामगढ़ के कैथा स्थित किसी रिश्तेदार के घर जा रहा था। इसी दौरान वह बाइक में तेल भरवाने के लिए रिलायंस पेट्रोल पंप पहुंचा। तेल भरवाने के बाद जैसे ही देवेंद्र सड़क पर पहुंचा, रामगढ़ से बोकारो की ओर जा रहे स्कॉर्पियो चालक ने उसकी बाइक को टक्कर मार दी। हादसे में देवेंद्र की घटनास्थल पर ही मौत हो गई।

उधर, हादसे के बाद पुलिस ने स्कॉर्पियो सहित चालक को हिरासत में ले लिया। फिलहाल, इस संबंध में गोला पुलिस आगे की कार्रवाई में जुटी हुई है। उधर, पुलिस ने देवेंद्र के परिजनों को गुरुवार रात को ही हादसे की सूचना दी। बताया जा रहा है देवेंद्र अविवाहित था और पेशे से चालक था।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की संसद में लगे मोदी-मोदी के नारे? न्यूज चैनल का दावा पड़ताल में झूठ निकला - फेक न्यूज़ एक्सपोज़ - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें