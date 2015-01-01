पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आवेदन:जमीन विवाद में दो पक्षों में मारपीट छह लोग घायल, थाने में आवेदन

गोला4 घंटे पहले
  • जबकि दूसरी ओर के त्रिलोचन चौधरी पिता जगजीवन चौधरी और राकेश कुमार चौधरी पिता सुरेन्द्र चौधरी घायल हैं

थाना क्षेत्र के सोसोकलां में बुधवार को एक जमीन विवाद को लेकर दो पक्षों के बीच जमकर मारपीट हो गई। इसमें छह लोग घायल हुए। सभी घायलों को सीएचसी में इलाज के लिए लाया गया है। दोनों पक्षों ने थाने में एक दूसरे के खिलाफ आरोप लगाते हुए आवेदन दिया है। बताया जाता है कि एक पक्ष के चार लोग घायल हैं जबकि दूसरी ओर से दो लोग घायल हुए हैं। बताया गया कि पहले पक्ष के भैरवा करमाली, लगनू करमाली,सगनु करमाली और संजय करमाली सभी पिता चेतलाल करमाली घायल हो गए। जबकि दूसरी ओर के त्रिलोचन चौधरी पिता जगजीवन चौधरी और राकेश कुमार चौधरी पिता सुरेन्द्र चौधरी घायल हैं।

आवेदन में राकेश चौधरी ने कहा कि भैरव करमाली, लगनू करमाली, सगनू करमाली, संजय करमाली पर उसके कब्जे की जमीन में जबरन बाउंड्री देने के लिए बुनियाद कोड़ रहा था। रोकने गया तो इन लोगों ने हम सभी पर हथियार से हमला कर दिया। इसमें हमलोग घायल हो गए। जबकि दूसरी ओर से थाना में दिए आवेदन में कहा गया कि खाता 57,प्लॉट 125, रकबा एक एकड़ चालीस डिसमिल से सटी जमीन गैरमजरूआ भूखंड में रास्ते के लिए नींव दे रहे थे। इसी दौरान राही चौधरी पिता शंभू चौधरी, लक्ष्मण चौधरी पिता बासुदेव चौधरी, नवा चौधरी पिता स्व.किशोरी चौधरी सहित कुल एक दर्जन महिला व पुरुषों ने हरवे हथियार से हमला कर दिया।

